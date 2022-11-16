Meeting this week with world leaders of the G20 in Indonesia, the Chinese dictator, Xi Jinping, is trying to re-establish diplomacy with the West, after having determined, in October, his third term as head of the eastern giant. On Monday (14), the Chinese leader inaugurated meetings with American President Joe Biden. The two leaders, who have spoken remotely five times since 2020, spoke for more than three hours.

“We need to find the right way for this bilateral relationship to advance and grow”, assured the Chinese number one, in front of Biden. The press release released shortly after the meeting specified that Xi described to the American president the essential elements of the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Despite the dialogue having taken place in a friendly manner, the main point of recent conflict between the two countries was mentioned by the Chinese leader: Taiwan, which is, as the PCC declares, “at the heart of China’s vital interests”.

Despite presenting an ambiguous stance towards the island – whether to support Taiwan’s defense or to remain neutral, Biden expressed American objections “to the increasingly aggressive actions of the People’s Republic of China against Taiwan”. However, the American president did not indicate the possibility of a new conflict soon. “I don’t think there is an imminent attempt by China to invade Taiwan,” he said after meeting Xi Jinping.

Even having avoided speaking out about the War in Ukraine, under intense questioning from other Western leaders, the Chinese dictator would have demonstrated to French President Emmanuel Macron that he is opposed to the conflict. “We sense that there is a willingness on the part of the Chinese authorities to be constructive and find a peace solution. Russian opposition will be a good test,” Macron said.

Xi Jinping also had an unprecedented meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday, after several years of rising tensions between the two countries. For the first time since 2016, an Australian head of government has met bilaterally with the Chinese leader. Tensions rose after statements by former Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an investigation into the origin of Covid-19 in China, prompting Beijing to impose sanctions on part of Australia’s exports.