“Fast and Furious 10″ has officially started its recordings and Vin Diesel has revealed on his social networks what the title of the new film in the saga will be, along with its renewed logo. The news comes after the confirmation of Brie Larson’s participation in the tape. This will be added to the villain played by Jason Momoa.

Through its Twitter account, “The fast saga” confirmed that the production stage of the tenth installment of the franchise has started this April 20.

“Fasten your seatbelts. FAST X is now in production.” Photo: Twitter/The Fast Saga

Likewise, the actor Vin Diesel reaffirmed the news on his Instagram page by publishing the first official image of the next film that will be released in 2023.

Vin Diesel’s post where he reveals that “Fast X” will be the new name of “Fast and Furious 10”. Photo: Instagram

“Fast X” will be the official title of the 10th film in the saga, which after starting in 2001 has continued to extend the story that began with street racing and has already reached space (literally).

New faces in “Fast and Furious 10”

A few months ago it was confirmed that Jason Momoa would join the cast as the new villain of the saga, after having had Charlize Theron in the last two installments.

Jason Momoa would be an imposing villain in Fast and Furious 10 and would join Vin Diesel and other members of the cast. Photo: Composition/Broadcast/Universal Studios

Likewise, the actress who plays Captain Marvel at UCM, Brie Larson, was also confirmed by Vin Diesel himself as the new member of “the family”.

Vin Diesel confirmed that Brie Larson will be in “Fast and Furious 10” through his social networks. Photo: Instagram

Who has also joined the cast is the Portuguese Daniel Melchior. She brought Ratcatcher 2 to life in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad.”

When is “Fast and Furious 10” released?

The tenth installment of “Fast and Furious” has its premiere scheduled for May 19, 2023 and, according to Deadline, the 11th tape of the saga would have already been confirmed.