Within just five days last month, China put 100 million doses of their vaccines against the coronavirus, a rate that is equivalent to vaccinating the whole of Italy every three days.

After a slow start, China is now doing what hardly any other country in the world can do: harness the power and reach of its one-party system, and a maturing vaccine industry, to immunize its population. to a dizzying pace.

The campaign is far from perfect, including the uneven distribution drugs, but Chinese public health officials say they hope to inoculate the 80% of its 1,400 million of inhabitants by the end of the year.

As of Tuesday, China had distributed more than 680 million doses, almost half of them only in May. The total figure is equivalent to almost a third of the 1.9 billion vaccines administered worldwide, according to the research website Our World in Data.

The call to immunize arrives from all corners of the society. Businesses offer vaccines to their employees, schools encourage their students and staff, and local government workers monitor residents.

This pressure highlights the strength of the system so much that it even makes it possible to consider vaccinating more than 1 billion people this year, such as risks to civil liberties, a global concern that is especially notable in China, where there are fewer protections.

“The Communist Party has people who come to every village, every neighborhood, “said Ray Yip, former director of the Gates Foundation in China and public health expert.” This is the draconian part of the system, but it also gives it a lot of mobilizing power. “

Sinovac and Sinopharm

China now manages an average of about 19 million vaccines per day, according to data from Our World in Data at seven days. This would mean a dose for each of the inhabitants of Italy each three days.

The United States, with a quarter of the Chinese population, reached almost 3.4 million daily injections in April, at the height of its campaign.

It is not yet clear how many Chinese citizens are fully immunized, which may mean they have between one and three doses of the vaccines in use _ developed by the Sinovac and Sinopharm laboratories _, as the government does not publish that data.

Beijing residents flock to get vaccinated. Photo: AP

Zhong Nanshan, a renowned government doctor who heads a group of experts attached to the National Health Commission, said on Sunday that 40% of the population has received at least one dose and that the goal is for that percentage to be fully immunized by the end. of month.

Vaccinations in Beijing everywhere

In the capital Beijing, el 87% of the population has at least one dose. Getting vaccinated is as simple as entering one of the hundreds of authorized points.

The drug is also distributed in buses parked in areas with a lot of foot traffic, such as the city center or shopping centers.

But the abundance in Beijing it is not repeated in the rest of the country, and reports in local media and complaints on social networks show the difficulty of getting an appointment in other places.



Vaccination in the Chinese province of Anhui. Photo: AFP

“I started queuing that day at 09:00, until 18:00, and only then did I get the injection. It was exhausting, “Zhou Hongxia, a resident of Lanzhou, in the northwestern Gansu region, explained recently.

“When I left, there were still people waiting. ”

Zhou’s husband was not so lucky and is still waiting his turn. When they call the local hotlines they are simply told wait.

Central government officials said Monday they are working to ensure a more equitable distribution of drugs.

Why it took time to vaccinate

Before the campaign escalated in recent weeks, many they were in no rush to get vaccinated since China has maintained the virus, which was first detected in the country, under control over the last year thanks to its strict border controls and mandatory quarantines.

China even focused on vaccinating its citizens abroad, donating vaccines to Thailand, some of which were used to inoculate its citizens before most Thais received their doses.

Worldwide, it has vaccinated more than 500,000 foreign citizens within the framework of what the program calls “Spring Sprout”.

From time to time they register small sprouts, and is currently fighting one in the southern city of Guangzhou.



Sinopharm dosage. Photo: EFE

Although there are distribution problems, it is unlikely Chinese manufacturers have trouble with scale, according to analysts and those who have worked in the industry.

Aggressive vaccine production

Sinovac and Sinopharm, which make most of the vaccines that are distributed in China, have aggressively increased production, building new factories and reusing existing ones for COVID-19.

The Sinovac vaccine and one of Sinopharm’s two brands have received emergency authorization for use from the World Health Organization, but the companies, Sinopharm in particular, have faced criticism for their use. lack of transparency by sharing your data.

“What place in the world can be compared with China in construction? How long did it take us to build our temporary hospitals? “Asked Li Mengyuan, who heads pharmaceutical research at Western Securities, a finance firm.



Construction workers get vaccinated in China’s Jiangsu province. photo: Reuters

China built field hospitals at the start of the pandemic in just few days.

Sinovac has said it has doubled its production capacity to 2 billion doses per year, while Sinopharm has said that it can produce up to 3 billion doses a year.

But Sinopharm has not released recent figures for how many doses it has actually made, and a company spokesman did not answer to a request for comments. Sinovac has produced 540 million doses this year as of the end of May, the company said Friday.

Government support it has been crucial for vaccine developers every step of the way, as it has been in other countries, but, as with everything, the scope and scale in China are different.

Yang Xiaoming, president of Sinopharm’s China National Biotech Group, recently told state media how the company initially needed borrow space laboratory at a government research facility while working on a vaccine.

“We sent our samples, there was no need to discuss the money, we just did it,” he said.

Chinese vaccine companies they do not depend largely of imported products in the manufacturing process.

That is a huge benefit at a time when many countries are fighting for the same materials and it means that China can probably avoid what happened with the Serum Institute of India, whose production was hampered due to dependence on US imports for certain ingredients.

But as the availability of the vaccine increases, so too pressure increases to take it.

In Beijing, a university researcher said that the Communist Party cell of the Faculty calls him once a month to ask if you have already been vaccinated and offers to help you make an appointment.

So far you have refused to receive an injection because I would prefer the Pfizer vaccine, saying that you trust your data. He spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern that he could face repercussions on his job at a government university for publicly questioning Chinese vaccines.

China has not yet approved the use of Pfizer And the researcher is not sure how long he will be able to resist, although the government, for now, has warned against the absolute obligation of vaccines.

“They don’t have to say it’s mandatory,” said Yip, the public health expert. “They are not going to announce that it is necessary to have the vaccine, but they can put pressure on it.”

The author is a journalist for the Associated Press

