From: Paul Luka Schneider

Blow against the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party: A PKK official who coordinated terror in Germany was apparently arrested at Frankfurt Airport.

Frankfurt am Main – Extradition of a suspected terrorist to Germany: As the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Karlsruhe announced on Monday (19 August), Selahattin K. was arrested by the Federal Police at Frankfurt Airport last Friday (16 August). The Federal Prosecutor’s Office accuses the Turkish citizen of membership in a foreign terrorist organization. The Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK) is mentioned.

Breakthrough after European arrest warrant: Suspected PKK terrorist arrested in Italy

A suspected former official of the banned Kurdish Workers’ Party PKK has been arrested at Frankfurt Airport. (Symbolic photo) © picture alliance / dpa

A German arrest warrant had already been issued against K. in mid-February of this year. K. was arrested in Italy in mid-June on the basis of a European arrest warrant, it was reported. He is now in custody in Germany. He faces a prison sentence of one to ten years.

Between January 2014 and July 2015, K. is said to have worked as a full-time employee of the PKK in Germany. He performed the typical management tasks of a so-called sector manager, explained the Federal Prosecutor’s Office. These primarily included coordinating the PKK’s organizational, personnel and propaganda matters in various sectors.

Suspected PKK terrorist active in West Germany for more than a year

Initially, K. worked in the “Sector South 1”, which included the areas of Darmstadt, Frankfurt am MainGießen, Mannheim, Nuremberg and Saarbrücken. From July 2014 he worked in the “central sector”, which included the areas of Bielefeld, Bonn, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Duisburg, Essen, Cologne and Münster.

K. gave instructions to the so-called area managers as well as to the cadres and activists who were under his command and monitored their implementation. In doing so, he himself had to follow the instructions of the so-called European leadership of the PKK. K. is also said to have helped organize propaganda events and meetings.

In Germany, like here in Cologne, there have been repeated pro-Kurdish protests in the past directed against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. (Archive photo) © imago images/Future Image

The PKK is classified by the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution as the largest “foreign extremist organization in Germany.” It and its successors and sister organizations in Syria, Iraq and Iran have been banned in Germany for over 30 years.

The underground organization with socialist influences is fighting worldwide, using military and terrorist methods, to ensure that Kurdish settlement areas in Turkey become autonomous. In the past, it carried out a serious attack in the Turkish capital Ankara, among other things. The terrorists envision an “independent, democratic Kurdistan” that has no state government.

