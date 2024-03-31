When a large part of the country is still sleeping, the Christian-Muslim family of Suéli Schenkel-Oosterhuis is having Easter breakfast at four in the morning. The reason? Their two Syrian foster sons are Muslims and fast during Ramadan. “Isn't it strange when we are having an Easter breakfast in the morning, while they can only watch?”
Jacolijn Groesbeek
