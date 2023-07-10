exit HoekstraAfter a false start, dramatic elections and fierce internal criticism, Wopke Hoekstra announces his departure as CDA leader. The deputy prime minister always remained more of an administrator than a politician, the party never really loved him. An orphaned CDA is left behind.
Niels Klaassen, Hans van Soest
Latest update:
10:31
