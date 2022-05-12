Jaume Grau suffered a tachycardia on March 11 against Fuenlabrada that forced him to undergo surgery to undergo cardiac catheterization. Last Sunday he returned to play and this morning he has recounted how he has experienced this whole process: “He emerged during the game and already knew that something was not right. At first, when they tell you that there is something wrong with the heart, he is very frightening. These are moments of uncertainty, until they tell you that it is nothing serious that could take you away from sports life or normal day-to-day life. Luckily everything was a scare, I’m back and I feel fine. I am very happy about it”.

− On March 11 he suffered a tachycardia that forced him to undergo cardiac catheterization. How has this whole process been until he returned to play last Sunday?

−There have been moments of great uncertainty, difficult, but it is true that both the medical services of the club and all those who have been involved have given me a lot of confidence and have made things very easy for me. I am very grateful to everyone.

−When and how did you begin to notice that tachycardia?

−It arose during the game and I already knew that something was wrong because I had strange sensations that I had never felt and they did not go away, until I told the doctor. We went to the hospital and everything came out. Lucky that he has only stayed in that and happy to be back.

− What did you feel the other day when you jumped onto the pitch?

-A lot of emotion because when everything happened you don’t know what it’s going to lead to. It is not a hamstring or calf injury, but rather it is the heart and I have no knowledge of what was happening. At first it scares a lot, but later they transmitted that calm to me and coming back the other day, being able to play before the end of the season and being back makes the emotions all positive. I am very happy about it.

−Did you ever think that you had to leave football anyway?

“No, that’s the last thing I tried to think of. Luckily it has not been like that and he has only been left in a scare.

-What was the hardest?

−Especially the first moments, when they tell you that something is not working well in the heart. These are moments of uncertainty, until they tell you that it is nothing serious that could take you away from sports life or normal day-to-day life.

− How much have you suffered watching the bulls from the sidelines?

−You have a worse time seeing it from the outside than from the inside due to the impotence of not being able to be with your teammates on a day-to-day basis, competing and helping. Luckily that has been left behind and I am here to try to help as much as I can.

-Physically, how are your legs?

−I lack a bit of competition rhythm, which is normal, since I was discharged and had only been with the group for a couple of days doing full training. I’m back and I feel fine. The other day the sensations were relatively good and regarding the problems I had, I felt very well. I am for what is needed.

− Is there any special concern to follow?

−During the medication I was taking I did have to avoid contact, but since I didn’t take it, my life was completely normal.

− Do you face this episode as a new beginning in your sports career?

−It could be said like this, since this parenthesis took place in which I did not know what all this was going to lead to. Luckily it stayed that way and I continue with the same desire and the same enthusiasm as when I arrived at Real Zaragoza.

−His absence coincided with that of Petrovic and Francho. Do you have the feeling that those three casualties slowed down the team when it was at its best?

I don’t know because the three of us could have been there and the same thing happened. Both those of us who were there and those who entered later are equally qualified and in the end there are moments and the same could have happened.

−How is the locker room after the last three games?

-We are hurt, but what happened has already stayed there. It has to serve us to react, so that it doesn’t happen again, and we face these three games that come with the desire to give joy to the fans and that we are all happy. What we want is to go out on the field, compete, try to win and that is reflected in this way.

−You play on Monday against Oviedo, but mathematical permanence may come earlier due to the results of other teams. Are you going to be attentive to those games?

−Obviously, they play before and we will be attentive to the results and how those games go, but beyond all that it is a matter of looking at ourselves, of wanting to turn around what happened the other day and that people are proud of us in these three remaining games.

−Oviedo is the team with the best form in the Second Division. What game are you waiting for?

−They are going to make it very difficult for us because they are playing to enter the play off. They depend on them and without a doubt they are going to push a lot. I think it will be a nice match. We are facing a great rival, in a stadium that is going to be tight, and we will try to compete and be up to the task.