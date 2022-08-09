





By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) pledged at a meeting at the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) on Tuesday to carry out administrative and tax reforms, but also reaffirmed that intends to revise points of the labor reform approved in the government of Michel Temer, even if it is not to completely revoke the changes.

“I think we will have to carry out an administrative reform, yes. There are few people earning a lot and a lot of people earning very little. It is necessary to try to strike a balance”, Lula told an audience of businessmen when asked about the topic.

Lula cited as one of the distortions the fact that the execution sectors of the public bureaucracy earn much less than the inspection sectors. “Is it possible to do justice from an administrative reform? Yeah, and let’s do it. It is necessary to mold the bureaucracy to a new culture.”

The debate with businessmen was part of a series of meetings in which Fiesp is calling for presidential candidates to debate proposals in the areas of economy and industry.

Tax and administrative reforms are two points considered key by entrepreneurs and a constant demand in all governments. In 2018, Bolsonaro was elected with these two promises, but he did not finish any of them. After years of disputes, the tax is still in Congress, in a text in the Senate and another in the House, neither close to approval.

On the other hand, the administrative one, despite the promises of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), did not even go beyond the special commission due to a lack of interest on the part of the government itself, since Bolsonaro did not intend to antagonize public officials at the time he sought to the re-election.

When dealing with tax reform, Lula said that, if elected, he intends to have working groups analyzing the issue to have a proposal in 30 or 40 days of government, but that everything will be negotiated with all the sectors involved.

“I think it has to be soon. The term of office is four years. If we leave these things for tomorrow, we don’t do it anymore”, she said.

The former president also repeated that the basis of the PT proposal is to relieve production and carry out a progressive reform, in which the poorest pay less and the richest, more.

“We need a more progressive tax reform, where we can tax the richest part of society, tax productivity less and tax more property”, he said, noting: “Now, all this is the desire of one person and one political party that needs to be put into a debate to know if this is what society wants.”

In his speech to businessmen, the PT member, who leads the polls of voting intentions for the October presidential election, acknowledged that “many people were scared” when he defended reviewing the labor reform carried out in the Temer government, while affirming that he did not wants to return to the labor legislation existing in 2002, but defended that it is necessary to evolve.

“Collective contract is something that can exist”, he exemplified.







