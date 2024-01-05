Genoa – He was also present Marco Lannapresident of Sampdoria, Gianni Invernizzi

and Alessandro Scanziani, Francesco Flachi And Riccardo Viallinephew of the bomber, this morning at 10 at Ferraris at the inauguration of the exhibition “A man, a champion, Gianluca Vialli”desired and organized, with passion, love and sense of belonging, by Museo Samp Doria with the approval of the champion's family.

Entrance from entrance 7 of the stadium, on the grandstand side, will be open to the public today from 12pm to 7pm and tomorrow, the second and last day of the exhibition, from 10am to 7pm. Entrance is free, you can take a donation to the Vialli and Mauro Foundation.

The organizers spent yesterday afternoon at the stadium to set up the exhibition. Exposed more than about twenty historical t-shirts, sweatshirts and tracksuits by Vialli, unique pieces of the highest value. Of Samp, Cremonese, Juventus and Chelsea. As well as publications, daily and weekly, from Paolo Mantovani's Sampdoria period.

The ball from the match of the Italian apotheosis with Lecce was also presented. On display are blow-ups of historical or iconic photos from the bomber's career.

In maxi format too a historical phrase by Vialli, written in his own hand and autographed: «I have already signed. For who? For us!”. Pronounced after the victory of the 1988 Italian Cup. «What is Vialli's future, now that the season is over?», the journalist's question.

And the answer: «How do you leave? It's nice like that, just win and we're all happy. I've already signed.” “For who?” .”For us”.

An exhibition that is a unique opportunity to relive that unforgettable atmosphere as well as the exploits of one of the greatest champions to ever wear the Dori jersey.