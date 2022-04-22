DFederal and state tax revenues rose sharply in the first quarter. Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, they were 18.1 percent higher, as can be seen from the new monthly report from the Federal Ministry of Finance. The effects of the Ukraine conflict have not yet been recorded in tax revenue.

However, tax revenues in the first quarter of 2021 were still impacted by the effects of the corona pandemic, as the report shows. Tax measures would have reduced the revenue at that time.

In terms of tax types, the revenue from community taxes rose by 20.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022 – revenue from sales tax, for example, rose sharply. There was an increase of 2.5 percent in federal taxes and 15.7 percent in state taxes.