At Paris Fashion Week they showed clothes with a pocket in an unusual place. The corresponding video appeared on the Instagram account French brand.

The posted footage shows models parading in plain suits consisting of tops and trousers, and raincoats, with one hand in their pocket. At the same time, you can notice that this element of clothing is located on the pubic area of ​​the models.

In conversation with reporters Vogue The creative director of the brand, Nicolas Di Felice, explained that he tried to demonstrate sensual images on the catwalk. “I wanted to work on intimacy. In a sense, I tried to reconnect with emotions,” the fashion designer explained.

In January, it was reported that models wearing nylon tights took to the catwalk at Milan Men's Fashion Week as part of the show of the British brand JW Anderson. Then the show participants appeared before the guests in the aforementioned transparent black wardrobe items, which they put on over their panties.