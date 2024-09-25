The Chilean president’s speech was given during an event in defense of democracy promoted by Brazil in New York

Chilean President Gabriel Boric (Broad Front, left), criticized this Tuesday (September 24, 2024) the omissions of the progressive wing about the dictatorships of left-wing leaders in Latin America. According to him, It is necessary that countries that consider themselves progressive defend clear principles and adopt a united position in defense of democracy.

“That [criticar ditaduras de esquerda] I think that sometimes we fail because we do not use the same measure to criticize those who are on our side. This is something that has happened many times in Latin America, and it has hurt us a lot. We have talked a lot with President Lula about this, how the ‘Venezuelization’ of our domestic politics has caused great harm to the left”declared the Chilean president.

The statement was made during the event “In defense of democracy: fighting extremism”, organized by the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), and by the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez (PSOE, center-left), in New York.

The meeting was intended to discuss the rise of the right wing, considered extremist, on social media and the electoral viability of leaders from this political spectrum around the world. Lula, however, did not intend to address the issue of Venezuela or Russia, which are considered dictatorships by most in the West.

Also present at the event were:

Emmanuel Macron, President of France;

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada;

José Maria Neves, President of Cape Verde;

Charles Michel, President of the European Council;

Mia Motley, Prime Minister of Barbados;

Xanana Gusmão, Prime Minister of East Timor.

In addition to the heads of state, representatives from Norway, Colombia, Kenya, Mexico, the United States, Senegal and the UN (United Nations) were also present.

SPEECH FROM THE MAIN LEADERS PRESENT