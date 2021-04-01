At the international song contest “Eurovision” in Rotterdam, viewers will be allowed to attend as part of an experiment. This is reported on website activity.

“We welcome this decision by the Dutch government and the opportunity to invite fans to join us,” said Eurovision Executive Director Martin Osterdahl.

It is noted that in order to be admitted to the shooting of the show, viewers must have a negative PCR test for COVID-19. At the moment, only residents of the Netherlands are invited to the event. If the epidemiological situation worsens, the experiment can be canceled.

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place on May 18-22 at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam. Singer Manizha will represent Russia at the competition.