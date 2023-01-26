Now that the number of migrants in Europe is increasing again after a corona dip, the political pressure to find solutions is also increasing. The Netherlands is playing a pioneering role in this.

According to EU border guard Frontex, around 330,000 people will illegally cross the EU’s external border by 2022. This is the highest number since 2016 and an increase of 64 percent compared to 2021. About half of the migrants came via the Western Balkan route. They mainly came from Syria, Afghanistan and Tunisia. Incidentally, the number of migrants is still much lower than in 2015.

The Netherlands is at the forefront of the new debate, after the application center in Ter Apel could not cope with the influx last summer and the governing party VVD demanded a reduction in the influx of asylum seekers. And then there are elections in two months.

At the request of the Netherlands and Austria, migration will be on the agenda of an EU summit in two weeks. Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) was in Brussels earlier this week to do preliminary work and spoke to Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Austria on Thursday. The European ministers for asylum affairs were guests of temporary EU president Sweden on Thursday.

There are limits to the possibilities Mark Rutte Prime Minister

“Everyone has fallen asleep a bit because of corona. Then you had very low asylum figures. I also let myself fall asleep,” Rutte said in Brussels on Tuesday. “Now you see that asylum flow increasing again. You want us as Europe, as civilized countries, to remain a place where you can find refuge when you are fleeing war and violence, but there are limits to the possibilities.”

People set up tents as a temporary reception center for migrants in Absam, Austria, west of Vienna, October 2022.

Photo Christian Bruna/EPA



Rutte warned in advance that migration cannot be arranged with one EU summit. The Netherlands wants the discussion on the comprehensive migration pact that the European Commission presented more than two years ago to gain momentum again, but that is a project that will take months. The Netherlands also wants the ‘Dublin’ agreements – an asylum application to be submitted in the country where a migrant reports – to be better enforced. That’s not easy.

Border wall

That is why the emphasis is now mainly on improved border controls and returning asylum seekers who have exhausted all legal remedies. Chancellor Nehammer on Monday called for an EU-funded border wall between Bulgaria and Turkey. State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Justice and Security, VVD) is keeping open the option of EU funding for a border barrier, according to his spokesperson. A proposal that the Netherlands previously distributed to member states states that ‘all types of stationary and mobile infrastructure’ can be part of border surveillance.

EU money for the construction of border walls is very sensitive in Brussels. Christian Democrats have been in favor for some time, left-wing parties are against. And Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also previously explicitly opposed EU money for a wall.

In addition, according to the Dutch discussion paper, experiments should be carried out with asylum procedures at the border and more money should be spent on monitoring the EU’s external border. Incidentally, the budget of border guard Frontex has already increased considerably in recent decades, from 6 million euros in 2005 to 754 million euros last year. Frontex and the EU Asylum Agency (EUAA) must also systematically monitor whether migration routes change, so that they can respond more quickly.

The makeshift camp for the application center at the asylum complex in Ter Apel, July 2022.

Photo Kees van de Veen



In addition, the Netherlands places a strong emphasis on returning goods. The Hague has high expectations of more intensive cooperation with countries from which migrants depart. They envisage ‘balanced win-win partnerships’ with which the causes of migration can be tackled, refugees can receive support, smuggling can be tackled and return can be guaranteed. To encourage countries of origin to cooperate, the Netherlands wants to use a whole range of policy instruments: from political dialogue and trade to visas and development aid.

The idea is that countries of origin are not only rewarded if they cooperate with the EU, but can also be punished if they do not. This can be done, for example, by temporarily making it more difficult to obtain a visa. That possibility exists in the Visa Code under Article 25a – that could become a winged concept in Brussels in the coming weeks. In Sweden, an inventory was made on Thursday whether that punishment should be used more often. The Gambia was once approached in this way for obstruction in taking back nationals who had exhausted all legal remedies.

The EU summit in two weeks is likely to discuss many facets of migration, but decisions are only expected on border security and measures to ease returns, a senior EU official said. There is still too little agreement on other parts of the migration pact. An early draft of the summit’s conclusions therefore focuses on those issues. Returns are still very slow: last year only 70,000 of the 300,000 who had exhausted all legal remedies returned to their country of origin.