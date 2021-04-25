D.he police prevented an argument between fan groups from both camps in the first half of the Bundesliga game between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt (3-1). The police said they were informed in advance about the meeting of the parties, but were surprised when a dispute broke out. In the end, the cavalry squad stood between the groups of 80 to 100 people, who then withdrew, it said.

There were no arrests, no serious crimes and no injuries until Saturday evening. According to the local police, however, it was the first time since football matches were played without spectators that a confrontation had to be prevented.

“At the moment I understand from the bottom of my heart the football fans who lack the passion for this sport and the enthusiasm because there are no more visits to the stadium,” said Eintracht President Peter Fischer in the ZDF’s “Current Sports Studio”. “I can also understand when fans walk in front of a stadium. But what is absolutely not possible is violence, ”said Fischer. “There is a very clear edge.” He himself did not notice anything about the police operation in the stadium.