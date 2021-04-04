If you wanted to stock up on an Easter specialty in Great Britain, you had to be quick. Many prevented customers are left with only calls for help on social media.

London – If you wanted to treat yourself to something sweet for the holidays in Great Britain, you had to plan early this year and take action – i.e. the shopping. Because for the second Easter in the pandemic, the priorities on the island have obviously shifted. A year ago there was still a shortage of toilet paper due to eager hamster buyers, but this year the British have thrown themselves into chocolate Easter eggs. Several customers shared photos of empty supermarket shelves on social networks.

Of the Guardian quotes users who have been to ten different supermarkets and yet returned empty-handed. Someone jokingly wrote on Twitter: “Maybe I should have taken care of it for New Year.” For another user, the empty shelves looked “as if the locusts had attacked it”.

Easter egg hunt in the UK: more than € 59 million spent on sweets

Retail chains confirmed the high demand for the newspaper: The Asda supermarket sold more than twice as many Easter items as in the previous year, while Marks & Spencer and Cadbury ran out of eggs in the online shops shortly before Easter. By the Tuesday before the holidays, the British had already spent more than 50 million pounds (the equivalent of almost 59 million euros) on Easter sweets, according to the report.

After months of strict contact restrictions, people in England have been able to meet outside with up to six people again for a few days. Overnight visits to friends or relatives over Easter are, however – just like tourist trips – still forbidden. (dpa / mg)