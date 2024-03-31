Pope Francis called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. | Photo: EFE/Fabio Frustaci

During the Mass celebrating Easter, Pope Francis called for an immediate ceasefire, in addition to the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip. The celebration brought together 60 thousand people, this Sunday (31), in Saint Peter's Square, in the Vatican.

The pontiff called for access to humanitarian aid to be guaranteed to Gaza, in addition to calling for the immediate release of the hostages kidnapped on October 7th. “Let us not allow ongoing hostilities to continue to seriously affect the already exhausted civilian population, especially children. How much suffering we see in their eyes,” he said.

The war between Ukraine and Russia was also mentioned by the Catholic leader, who called for the exchange of prisoners. “Let us not allow ever stronger winds of war to blow over Europe and the Mediterranean. Let us not surrender to the logic of weapons”, asked Francisco.

Protests in New York

In the United States, at St. Patrick's Cathedral, in New York, during Easter mass, a trio invaded the celebration with shouts in support of Palestine. Protesters raised a flag with the words “Silence = Death”.

The protesters, Matthew Menzies, 31; John Rozendaal, 63, and Gregory Schwedock, 35, were handcuffed and taken away by police. As they were escorted out of the church, one of them even shouted “Free Palestine”.