Dubai Airport did not suspend operations due to abnormal rainfall, Izvestia was told on March 9 at the airport.

It is noted that flights that may experience problems due to bad weather are redirected to nearby airports.

“We are working closely with airlines and all our service partners to minimize the impact of disruptions and restore normal operations as quickly as possible,” the airport said.

On Saturday, March 9, abnormal rainfall hit Dubai. The footage shows that this caused local flooding. Residents are advised to only leave their homes if necessary due to dangerous road conditions.

Earlier, on March 1, the city of Brasilia in the south of the Brazilian state of Acre experienced the worst flooding in its history. The water level of the Akko River reached 15.56 m in the city, exceeding the historical level of the 2015 flood. Then it was 15.55 m. As a result of the disaster, 75% of the city was damaged.