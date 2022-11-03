Who in 2022 speaks of Draghi, probably thinks of the former prime minister Mario, not of composer Antonio Draghi (1634-1700). Three and a half centuries ago it was different. Draghi was instrumental in the early development of Italian opera and composed over forty religious vocal works. As a predecessor of JS Bach, two generations older, this also makes him interesting for the Netherlands Bach Society.

The Bach Society, now 101, works every season with its own artistic director and changing guest conductors. The current artistic director/violinist Shunske Sato will leave after the current season. An exciting period will therefore follow – and that just before a new subsidy period. Who succeeds Sato as concertmaster, who as artistic director? What course will the ensemble take?

In the last subsidy round, the Council for Culture praised the ensemble for the way in which it has shown itself to be ‘agile’ and ‘innovative’. Innovative this week is certainly the ‘modern premiere’ of Draghi’s ‘sepolcro’ Il dono della vita eternaa edifying work on the death of Christ and its transformative power.

Also read: Shunske Sato stops as artistic director of the Netherlands Bach Society



Not a keeper in the repertoire

It is the strength of guest conductor Leonardo García Alarcón that he detects this kind of unknown baroque works (and records ) and serves it out with the greatest possible enthusiasm – constantly bouncing from behind the organ. But if rediscovery continues Il dono a benevolent flash meeting, not a permanent fixture in the repertoire.

Eighty short arias, ensembles and recitatives flash past in fifteen minutes. Moral of the story: Christ died for you too (the work was intended for Holy Week). In order to spread this message, Humanity (baritone Victor Sicard) takes the sung word in all kinds of long-suffering reflections, while playing a dramatic response from fellow players such as Hellehaat, Adam’s Sin (accompanied in bony horror register on the organ), Eternal Death and other key figures.

The work contains beautiful moments and interesting glimpses into the soil from which Bach’s passions blossomed. For example, the aria ‘Morte eterna’ seems to be a precursor of ‘Erbarme dich’ from the Matthäus – impassionedly accompanied by cellist Lucia Swarts. And ‘A me recorri’, sung by Divine Love (soprano Mariana Flores) is reminiscent of ‘Aus Liebe’ – gracefully wreathed by harp and flute. But really, disconcerted emotion? He stays comfortably at a distance.

Classic See also Ketanji Brown Jackson: First black woman sworn into Supreme Court all souls. By the Ned. Bach Society conducted by Leonardo García Alarcón. Programme: Antonio Draghi, Il dono della vita eterna. Heard: 2/11, Muziekgebouw aan ‘t IJ, Amsterdam. Tour until 5/11. Inl: bachvereniging.nl ●●●