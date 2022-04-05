By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The speech was far from the liberal ideas desired by the majority, but the meeting between the PT president, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann, and 30 businessmen, on Monday, ended with two pieces of information that went down very well to those present: the PT will work with Roberto Campos Neto in the presidency of the Central Bank and there is no thought of controlling fuel prices.

The dinner, organized by the Think Tank Esfera Brasil, brought together Gleisi with some heavyweights from the Brazilian industry, such as Abílio Diniz, the president of the Riachuelo group, Flávio Rocha, Eugênio Mattar, president of the Localiza Board, and Cândido Pinheiro, of the Hapvida group, and it revolved, obviously, around the concerns of businessmen with the economic policies to be adopted by the PT in the event of ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s victory in October.

According to sources heard by Reuters, in the conversation Gleisi assured those present that the party does not intend to pick a fight or try to remove Roberto Campos Neto from office. The PT president made it clear that the party will respect the mandate and has no initial intention of trying to change the law that made the Central Bank independent.

As Reuters had already shown, despite the party’s traditional position being against an independent Central Bank, the assessment of Lula, who leads the polls, is that there are more priority issues for the party to return to power. The former president himself has already said, in an interview, that he would call Campos Neto to talk if he returns to the Planalto.

“It was a conversation in an absolutely cordial tone”, said one of the sources, linked to the businessmen. “Obviously they (businessmen) preferred a more liberal government, but they felt comfortable with the fact that Campos Neto will stay and that Lula is for dialogue, who is and will continue to talk to businessmen.”

Gleisi took economist Gabriel Galípolo to the meeting, former president of the Fator bank and former partner of Luiz Gonzaga Belluzzo – one of the names in the economy that Lula still hears today. Despite not yet having a formal role in the campaign team that is being assembled, Galípolo has helped the party in the formation of a government plan, especially in the areas of energy and infrastructure, and his presence pleased the businessmen.

The proposals reported by Gleisi do not differ from what has already been said and repeated by Lula himself in interviews and speeches. In fact, the deputy insisted on reaffirming that the head of the party’s economy is Lula, and there are still no names being considered for ministers.

The PT’s intention, if elected, is clear to revise the labor reform, tamper with the spending ceiling -which Gleisi insisted on remembering is practically non-existent- and end Petrobras’ price parity with the variation of the dollar and the price of the barrel of oil in the international market and the policy of applying the profits of the state-owned company.

However, the assurance that price controls are not being talked about today – which the deputy made clear is not to her and Lula’s liking – calmed at least some doubts of those present.

“There is a willingness to dialogue, that was very clear. She recalled that Lula has been saying that she is going to reactivate the Conselhão and that nothing will be done without talking to the businessmen,” said the source. “Of course, their agenda (entrepreneurs) is to maintain labor reform, to deepen it, but there is a willingness to dialogue.”

For the time being, this dialogue has been carried out by other PT representatives, but not directly with the former president. Lula has had private meetings with businessmen with whom she has personal relationships, but has not accepted invitations from market groups for conversations. This is a move that will come later, the former president has said.

The invitation from Esfera Brasil was made directly to Gleisi, who accepted, encouraged by the former president.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Alexandre Caverni)

