The Florida Supreme Court, in the United States, authorized, at the request of the state governor, Republican Ron DeSantis, that a grand jury investigate alleged irregularities related to vaccines against Covid-19 and their respective manufacturers.

DeSantis requested in writing last week that the state Supreme Court appoint a grand jury to “investigate each and every irregularity in Florida regarding the Covid-19 vaccines.”

Despite the widespread scientific consensus on the effectiveness of immunizers, DeSantis suggested in the document that the investigation aims to bring to light more information about pharmaceutical companies and the side effects of vaccines.

The Supreme Court order provides that the grand jury can investigate “pharmaceutical manufacturers (and their directors) and other medical associations or organizations” involved in the use of “vaccines that are alleged to prevent infection, symptoms and transmission” of Covid-19. 19.

In addition, the grand jury could also investigate alleged “irregularities or criminal activities that are discovered during the course of the investigation”, points out the Supreme Court order.

The formed commission, which can also issue recommendations or indictments, will be chaired by Circuit Court Judge Ronald Ficarrotta, from Tampa, on the west coast of the state, as reported by the Orlando Sentinel.

DeSantis is among the top Republican presidential candidates

DeSantis, who is already one of the possible Republican candidates in the 2024 presidential election, has been insistent in showing concern about the side effects of vaccines against Covid-19.

In the 29-page document in which he asked for the formation of the grand jury, the governor mentioned the “widespread belief that vaccines against Covid-19 would prevent the disease from spreading”, something that “the president of the United States himself believed was right,” in reference to Joe Biden.

“It sought to impose a variety of vaccination requirements on the American people, including health care workers and members of the military, which were based on the notion that unvaccinated people spread the virus,” DeSantis said in the document.

In the text, the governor criticizes the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the body that governs US health policy, and epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, who became the government’s main advisor on the pandemic.

“It is impossible to imagine that so many influential people came to this point of view on their own account. It is likely that motivated people and companies created these perceptions to achieve financial advantages”, says the governor.

DeSantis cites increased cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in people who received the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna.

In addition, he points out that the Florida Department of Health carried out its own analysis on the risk of mortality after the inoculation of vaccines with messenger RNA technology, which would have found “an increase in the relative incidence of deaths related to the heart in men of 18 to 39 years, 28 days after vaccination”.

Florida, governed by DeSantis, has recorded 7.2 million cases of Covid-19 since March 2020, the highest amount among US states, after California (11.6 million) and Texas (8.1 million) . The number of deaths caused by the virus in the state, until last Thursday (22), was 83,606.