On social networks a video recorded in a supermarket in Los Mochis, sinaloahas made everyone’s hair stand on end, this after a young woman shared the experience when work at dawn in a branch of Bodega Aurrera.

Was it between 3 and 4 in the morning? Cashier of Bodega Aurrera when exhibiting that she lived a moment of terror in the corridors, It went viral immediately, since the mysterious stories where they share that paranormal phenomena were recorded, attract the attention of Internet users, since they usually analyze the scenes.

Latin America’s valuable retail brand, whose motto is “the low price champion”, was placed in trend thanks to a woman who works for the retail; The surprising thing is that it was not due to a discount, sale, sale or problem with a client.

Through the TikTok social network, the account of ‘@bnrs2806’, a young woman who is an employee of Bodega Aurrera, usually shares her Experience being a cashier.

One of the clips that has the most interactions is where Brianda shared the moment full of fear that she experienced being alone in a branch, because strange movements were seen, which, supposedly, seemed very strange, since it was at dawn.

In the comment box of the viral video, before the scene of terror, Internet users pointed out: “And the balloons kept coming from above.”

How many types of Bodega Aurrera are there?

The retail business founded by Jerónimo Arango, in 1958, which was previously Almacenes Aurrera, but today is known as ‘Bodega Aurrera’,

The self-service store, having a presence throughout Mexico, operates in more than 3,300 stores in three formats:

Aurrera Winery

My Aurrera Winery

Aurrera Express Winery

Bodega Aurrera, in 2022, was the retail brand with the highest value in Mexico, this because it has a great impact among consumers, standing out for its low prices, in addition to its marketing strategy, which is the iconic character from ‘Mamá Lucha’.

The company belonging to the Walmart Mexico Group offers its consumers the services of:

Services pay

Credit card payment

Remittance service through MoneyGram

Electronic bill

Gift card

Monthly promotions without interest

exclusive offers

Own brands

