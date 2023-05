Apply the “One Health” approach to microbiota health to promote the well-being of people, especially children and young people. This was discussed in the meeting “One planet, one health: the impact of environmental change on the health of minors”, promoted by the Francesca Rava Foundation – NPH Italia with the unconditional sponsorship of Alfasigma, which took place at Cosmofarma, the health care and beauty care trade fair in Bologna.