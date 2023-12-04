The step comes in addition to a global plan to reduce methane emissions and puts Canada on the same path with the United States, which announced similar regulations last week.

Canadian Environment Minister Stephen Guilbault told the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai that Canada will eliminate flaring and leakage in oil and gas infrastructure, which can cause the release of large amounts of methane into the atmosphere.

Guilbault added that Canada, the fourth largest oil producing country in the world, will work hard to detect leaks in oil and gas infrastructure, and address other problems that could cause methane leakage.

Canada’s draft methane regulations would result in emissions reductions of 217 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent from 2027 to 2040, the government said.

Canada is one of more than 150 countries that have signed on to join the 2021 Global Methane Pledge, which commits signatory countries to reduce methane emissions by a total of 30 percent by 2030.

New regulations are also expected to be issued by Egypt and Brazil on Monday.

Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek El Molla said during the COP28 summit on Monday, “I am pleased to announce that Egypt intends to develop internal or local regulations regarding methane in the oil and gas sector by the end of 2024.”

Brazil is the fifth largest methane emitter in the world, according to the International Energy Agency, with most emissions of this gas coming from the livestock sector.

Meanwhile, Egypt is among the largest emitters of methane in Africa due to combustion in oil and gas operations.