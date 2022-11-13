Discussions revolved around how to adapt agriculture to feed 8 billion people without deflecting climate issues.

The 27th UN Climate Conference completed a week this Saturday (12.Nov.2022). The activities developed during the day focused on discussing the problem of supply and hunger in the countries. The sessions and initiatives presented consider ways to adapt agriculture to produce and distribute food to 8 billion people without detracting from climate issues.

The topic of food security became a hot topic in 2022, particularly because of the supply impacts caused by the war in Ukraine. The conflict impacted fertilizer production, diesel and energy distribution, and the grain market. The other countries have, throughout the year, tried to circumvent the difficulties in supplying products that were imported from the region, but in some cases without success.

Other climatic events, which caused agricultural losses or production difficulties, also helped to bring the topic as a priority in the conference’s discussions.

In Africa, more than 37 million people face hunger after 4 consecutive droughts on the continent; in Pakistan, floods affected key agricultural regions; while the US and Europe recorded a temperature increase.

During the event, 4 initiatives were launched that, together, aim to transform agrifood systems and integrate climate responses to improve the quality of life of the most vulnerable population, mainly in Africa:

Food and Agriculture for Sustainable Transformation (Fast);

Climate Responses to Sustain Peace (CRSP);

Decent Living for a Climate Resilient Africa;

Initiative on Climate Action and Nutrition (I-CAN).

The president of COP27 and one of those responsible for launching the fastSameh Shoukry, said at the conference that initiatives such as fast are essential in a world where “Geopolitical shifts and extreme weather events can cause major disruptions to food supply chains that harm the world’s poorest and exacerbate hunger and malnutrition”🇧🇷

Discussions at the event further highlighted: