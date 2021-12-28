Christmas sales in physical retail returned to show high after the sharp fall in the sector in 2020. According to the Trade Activity Indicator by Serasa Experian, retail sales increased by 2.8% during Christmas week in compared to the same period last year. In 2020, physical retail Christmas purchases had registered the biggest drop since the beginning of the historical series, with a drop of 10.3% compared to sales in 2019.

In the analysis of the weekend before the commemorative date in 2021, the increase was 4.2%, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

In São Paulo, the seasonal index also registered a high of 3.8% in the week of the commemorative date, while on the weekend, the movement of trade grew 5%.

The indicator is based on a sample of queries carried out in the Serasa Experian database and takes into account only physical retail.

Consultations carried out between December 18 and 24, 2021 were considered and compared to the same period in 2020. For the weekend before Christmas, consultations carried out between December 17 and 19, 2021 were considered and compared to the period from December 18th to 20th, 2020.

