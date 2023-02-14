The Blues under the new management of Todd Boehly have made an investment of more than 600 million euros in the last two markets. In the summer they wanted to put together a powerful squad to fight for all the titles at stake, and the dismal performance of the club suddenly changed the initial outlook, so in the winter market they drew a new route and signed promising youngsters who will have to take charge of the future of the London painting.
Chelsea signed practically all its reinforcements as a definitive purchase, there was only one footballer who arrived in the English capital on loan to Graham Potter’s squad, it is the Portuguese Joao Felix, who sought to escape from Atlético de Madrid and bet for the Boehlys’ project. Despite having only two formal games with the English team, it seems that the sports area is in love with Portuguese football and is already thinking about signing him permanently.
From Spain they report that the managers of the English team are surprised by Joao’s football, they knew that he was a player with outstanding conditions, but it seems that the expectation was exceeded. For this reason, people within the club have recommended that the Boehly family sit down now to negotiate the absolute signing of the player, since the transfer does not include a purchase option. For this reason, the Londoners must have contact with the people of Atlético de Madrid to establish a purchase price that could well be around 100 million euros.
