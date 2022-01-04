On the occasion of the Consumer Electronics Show 2022, Samsung Electronics presented his most recent MicroLed, Neo Qled and Lifestyle TVs. Thanks to improvements in image and sound quality, a wider choice of screen sizes, customizable accessories and an updated interface, the 2022 line up makes the company vision even more concrete. ‘Screens Everywhere, Screens for All‘with lifelike imagery, immersive sound effects and hyper-personalized experiences.

MicroLed, the Korean group’s cutting-edge display, offers the best image quality in the industry thanks to 25 million LEDs on a micrometric scale that individually produce light and color, creating an extraordinarily immersive experience thanks to colors of remarkable intensity and vibrancy and a superior level of sharpness and contrast. At Ces 2022, Samsung presents MicroLed in three different sizes: 110, 101 and 89 inches.

In addition to hardware innovations, MicroLed 2022 supports 20-bit depth in grayscale. MicroLed models can thus bring back every detail of a scene, thanks to extremely precise control with over 1 million steps of brightness and color levels, which offers an authentic HDR experience. The MicroLed 2022 range also expresses 100% of the Dci and Adobe Rgb color range, resulting in surprisingly realistic colors. Together with the enveloping design, made possible by the 99.99% screen-to-body ratio, MicroLed offers revolutionary performance. Finally, MicroLed is equipped with even more powerful usability and customization functions: Art Mode allows the consumer to transform any domestic environment into an art gallery, where they can choose and exhibit their favorite works of art or digital photographs. THE MicroLed TV 2022 they also feature two exclusive works of art by the well-known artist and designer Refik Anadol. With Multi View, users simultaneously view content from four different sources via any or all of the four HDMI ports, with flawless 4K resolution up to 120fps. Dolby Atmos offers an immersive audio experience of the highest quality, thanks to the speakers of the upper, side and lower channels, for breathtaking multidimensional sound.

The evolution of Neo Qled with Neo Quantum Processor and Dynamic Sound Experience: Thanks to the Neo Quantum processor and the evolution in the field of image and sound, the Neo Qled 2022 TVs offer the sharpest images and the most immersive soundscapes possible. This year’s Neo Quantum processor employs an advanced tone mapping with backlight unit (blue), which increases the brightness level from a 12-bit to 14-bit gradation for greater control of the light source: the Quantum Minis Led. In this way, the TV is able to adjust the brightness in 16,384 steps, quadrupled compared to the 4,096 steps of the previous range. The new technology Shape Adaptive Light causes the Neo Quantum processor to analyze lines, shapes and surfaces to control the shape of the light emitted by the Quantum Mini LEDs, improving the brightness and accuracy of all images on the screen. The result of all this is an exceptional image quality that expresses fully HDR content on the screen. Samsung Neo Qled 2022 also debuts a multiple intelligence algorithm for image quality improvement, Real Depth Enhancer. This technological innovation produces a greater feeling of realism by defining and processing an object on the screen, relative to the background, to create depth.

In addition, the Neo Qled 2022 from Samsung are equipped with the EyeComfort mode, which automatically adjusts the brightness and contrast on the screen, thanks to an integrated brightness sensor and according to the time of day. As the ambient light decreases, the screen gradually reduces brightness and offers warmer tones, adjusting the blue light levels accordingly. In this way, it ensures a more comfortable viewing experience at night by reducing the emission of blue light, which affects the quality of people’s sleep.

Neo Qled’s sound features have also been significantly updated and improved. Developing Object Tracking Sound (Ots) technology, which directs sounds in the environment to accompany the movement of objects on the screen, the 2022 products will be equipped with Ots Pro, which includes powerful up-firing speakers to create a ‘surround sound’ effect. airplane. Neo Qled 2022 also offers a great Dolby Atmos experience. In fact, thanks to the multi-channel speakers present throughout the TV, including the new ones positioned at the top, Neo Qled offers a dynamic sound experience that tracks the actions from every angle.

Samsung Lifestyle 2022 TVs integrate seamless design and technology for a unique and personalized viewing experience. On The Frame, The Sero And The Serif, a new matte display (Matte Display) has been installed with anti-glare, anti-glare and anti-fingerprint properties, for one of the most pleasant and comfortable viewing. The new Matte Display of Lifestyle TVs 2022 Samsung has obtained three certifications from Underwriter Laboratories: ‘Reflection Glare Free’, ‘Discomfort Glare Free’ and ‘Disability Glare Free’.

The Frame now allows the display of more realistic works of art, thanks to an anti-glare and anti-glare screen, with textured Matte Display. The screen is also anti-fingerprint and stain-resistant and allows users to admire their favorite works of art in perfect condition. The Frame is available in sizes ranging from 32 to 85 inches. The Serif has a matte shell that perfectly complements the new Matte Display, enhancing the iconic premium design of this TV. With the inclusion of a 65-inch model, The Serif is now available in sizes from 43 to 65 inches. The Sero offers an optimized viewing experience, with its new Matte Display, in portrait and landscape modes. The new vertical Multi View feature adds a new level of multitasking and allows users to simultaneously view different content at the top and bottom of the screen, or search for information online while watching a program.

The Samsung 2022 Smart TVs come with a new Smart Hub, which deals with proposing and curating content based on user preferences. The new Smart Hub will guide users to find their favorite content or help them discover something new, reducing search time. The sidebar of the Smart Hub also facilitates seamless switching between different categories of content – media, games (Gaming Hub) and Ambient Mode – allowing users to indulge in various activities. Gaming Hub: With Samsung’s Gaming Hub, users will be able to discover and enter their favorite games faster via specific streaming services. Players will have access to a large library of games thanks Samsung’s partnerships with industry leaders like Nvidia GeForce Now, Stadia and Utomik, and that’s just the beginning. Watch Together: The new app allows users to start video chats with friends and family while watching their favorite shows and movies, thus bringing people together. Smart Calibration: This feature allows users to adjust settings for optimal image quality. Basic mode allows you to calibrate screens quickly and easily in 30 seconds, while Professional mode optimizes screens in about 10 minutes for particularly sharp images.

The 2022 models also come with a wide range of accessories to personalize the user experience. The pedestal and self-rotating wall bracket inherit the vertical viewing experience from The Sero, allowing users a mobile viewing thanks to the automatic rotation of the screen. Complementing the accessories, 2022 products will support a vertical interface, including the Smart Hub, and will offer the Vertical View function. They will provide apps like YouTube and TikTok, as well as screen mirroring and screen casting in portrait mode. Finally, lifestyle functions such as Ambient Mode + and Art Mode are also available in portrait mode. The new rotation button on the remote control allows you to easily rotate the screen with the click of a button. Plus, with a greater choice of bezels for The Frame and full-motion slim wall brackets for all TVs, the possibilities to customize the Samsung 2022 range are endless.

The series of Samsung 2022 soundbar is equipped with updated technology for an even more immersive and three-dimensional audio experience. Q Symphony, the company’s emblematic surround sound effect that allows Neo QLEDs and Samsung soundbars to work together, has been enhanced. In this way, the soundbar synergizes with all TV speakers, including those positioned at the top, generating a large and powerful soundscape. The 2022 soundbars are also equipped with Dolby Atmos wireless connectivity, a wireless connection between the Smart TV and the soundbar, in which the speakers of both the latter and the screen provide an extraordinary audio experience without the presence of annoying cables. In addition, the new HW-S800B Ultra Slim soundbar sets a new standard for the slim soundbar category; delivers powerful bass with a compact size by integrating passive radiator technology with its subwoofer. Thanks to the top-firing speaker channels, the new ultra-slim soundbar delivers powerful sound with a depth of just 1.6 inches.

“In recent years, the role of TVs has radically changed thanks to technological innovations and the way in which entertainment is enjoyed. With our new product line, we offer customers a fully immersive video and audio experience, customizable according to their needs. needs, “explains Simon Sung, Samsung’s Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales & Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business. “For fans of movies, lovers of TV, games or even the art world, Samsung offers cutting-edge offers capable of enriching any environment”.