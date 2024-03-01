The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, accompanied President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and this Friday (1st) called Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip “genocide”. He said that the heads of state would debate during the VIII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) about the “ineffectiveness” of international justice in stopping the daily “massacre” of Palestinians.

“We are now going to debate the genocide in Gaza and how international justice does not work to stop the genocide, the massacre, the daily and brutal massacre,” Maduro told a small group of media outlets, including EFE, during a brief break at the summit held in the archipelago of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Venezuelan dictator asked “where is international justice to protect the people of Gaza” and said that it only serves to “favor the interests of American imperialism, Europe and the West, to cover up the crimes of murderers who order massacres, like the massacre” this week – in reference to an episode in Gaza City in which more than a hundred Palestinians died while queuing to receive humanitarian aid.

Hamas blamed Israel, which admitted that its forces opened fire, but only because its soldiers felt threatened, and stated that this action resulted in a maximum of ten deaths – the other people would have died from being run over or trampled, according to Israeli forces. Independent sources have not yet clarified what really happened.

“What do you call this, human rights, international law? And where is international justice? It only serves to pursue the independence processes. Where is international Justice, what is this international Justice for, is it international Justice or is it the Justice of empires to persecute the people and cover up their crimes? That is the big question”, concluded the Venezuelan dictator.

The Hamas government in Gaza claims that more than 30,000 people, most of them women and children, died in the Palestinian enclave in the war that began on October 7, 2023, following an attack on Israel carried out by Hamas terrorists, who killed 1, 2 thousand people and kidnapped more than 200. Israel disputes the death toll in Gaza.

The final statement from the CELAC summit is expected to make a firm condemnation of the war in Gaza, according to the host country, calling for an immediate ceasefire, allowing for humanitarian aid assistance, compliance with international law and a peaceful resolution of the conflict. with the two-state solution.