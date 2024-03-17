At You've Got Mail, the story of Daniele, a father who hasn't seen his children for 4 long years: they didn't know the reason for this situation

Among the stories told by Maria De Filippi in the last episode of You've Got Mailthere's dad's Daniel who hasn't seen his children for 4 long years. She wanted to ask him for forgiveness and that if it was possible to start over, where they had left everything.

The presenter, in telling the man's story, said that he married his wife when they were very young. From their union the first two children were born, Andrea and Simone. However, his loss of job puts his relationship with his wife in deep crisis.

Eventually he manages to find a new job and the two get back together. This is where the third daughterbut within a short time, the woman falls in love with another man and in the end they decide to break up with definitively. Despite this, Daniele always continues to visit his children, even with all the economic problems. Only a short time later he knows Francesca and start a relationship.

Given the loss of his job, Daniele decides to move to Varese with her. At first she continues to see her children and be very present in their lives. However, the situation changes when he advises the woman to sell his house, in order to be able to buy a larger one, which turns out to be uninhabitable. This is why they find themselves with so many debts and also homeless.

Daniele asks his children for forgiveness for having disappeared from their lives

This situation led to great shame in Daniele, because he didn't have the money either to visit his children or to pay their maintenance. So he decides to to disappear from their lives and four long years have passed since that moment.

The boys obviously didn't know this situation and they believed that the cause of the abandonment was Francesca herself. However, when Maria De Filippi explains what had really happened, the older boy decides to speak up and says to his father:

In the end the two boys decide to close the envelope, saying that they will soon be able to have a relationship again. Maria De Filippi when she sees her dad in tears after this decision, she asks him why and he replies: “It makes me cry having them here and not being able to hug them!”