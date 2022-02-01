For Carnival masks to be colored they are the favorite pastime of children, who will surely have already chosen their costume to face the funniest party of the year. At school, kindergarten or at home, making many beautiful masks to wear or to use as decorations can be a way to prepare for Mardi Gras and Mardi Gras.

Carnival masks to color can be made simply by drawing them or by printing sheets with your home printer. But if you do not have particular artistic skills, you do not have a printer available and you still want to offer this activity to the young and old at home, you can buy ready-to-use kits.

On Amazon for Carnival the masks to color that we can buy, even at very advantageous prices and often being able to count on fast and free shipping, with the Amazon Prime subscription, are really many. We are spoiled for choice.

Let’s go and see our selection of Carnival masks to color. We are sure that not only children will have fun with colored pencils, markers, paints and so on and so forth. Let’s give free rein to creativity!

Creation Station – Set of masks with elastic (Velvet finish, 10 units), White

Photo source from Amazon

Our journey begins with the brand Creation Station, which proposes its half masks (only forehead, eyes and nose, leaving the mouth free) with elastic to hold up the disguise that children decide to wear.

The package contains 10 white masks to color, useful to buy for DIY crafts for Carnival at school and at home. An ideal product to easily develop the creativity of the little ones of the house, allowing them to let their imagination fly. The masks are sturdy and resistant and can be worn even for a long time without fear of breaking them immediately.

Baker Ross Superhero Coloring Masks, Great for Carnival (Pack of 6)

Photo source from Amazon

Baker Ross is a brand that is a guarantee when it comes to DIY crafts to offer to children. As in the case of the superhero masks to color for Carnival, in a practical pack of 6 (the dimensions are about 25 cm). For those who aspire to be a superhero or a superhero, here is the ideal disguise to jump into action right away.

The templates are made of cardboard and are pre-printed with three different designs. They can be colored with the Deco Pen always sold in the online store on Amazon of the group or with simple markers. The rubber bands are included and must be mounted after having colored the masks.

Coloring masks for children with the use of colored pencils

Photo source from Amazon

Children love animals and Heveer knows this, offering his white coloring masks with the cutest and funniest animal shapes. The pack includes 24 designs: puppies, bunnies, kittens, pigs, but also raccoons, frogs, giraffes, tigers, snakes, owls, lions, cows, elephants, butterflies, foxes, chicks.

You can color them with any type of color: they are made of white cardboard, ecological, non-toxic and safe. The surface is smooth and can be worn comfortably. The pre-printed card templates in 24 different assorted designs can be used as a disguise, but also as a decoration for masquerade parties.

Sabbiarelli Sand-it for Fun – Album Le Maschere: 4 Carnival masks to color with sand (not included in the package)

Photo source from Amazon

From Sabbiarelli, in the Sand it for Fum line, here is the album “Carnival masks”, with many masks to be colored with sand, which however is not included in the package. Recommended for children aged 8 to 12, the product is safe, because it is 100% Made in Italy. The package includes four Carnival masks depicting different subjects: little devil, mummy, flowers and the Seventies.

The sheets (15 × 20 cm) are pre-cut on adhesive paper, so as to be able to make beautiful Carnival masks. Elastic bands for putting them on are also included, along with instructions and examples to take inspiration from. In addition to the Carnival Masks, you can also choose other variations on the theme: Fasciallegre, Le Maschere 2, Le Masine and Italian Masks.

OVISEEN 10 DIY paper side masks in cardboard to color

Photo source from Amazon

Oviseen instead offers 10 classic white paper full masks, in order to be colored as you see fit. They are suitable for any face for full coverage and also feature elastic bands for comfortable wearing.

The masks are ecological, made of high quality natural cellulose paper: they are biodegradable and recyclable. And they are also very light to wear. They can be used by both children and adults, who can indulge themselves by drawing and painting on the white surface whatever they prefer.

Avenue Mandarine GY022O Graffy Pop Mask block, 24 pre-cut masks to color

Photo source from Amazon

Finally, it store Avenue Mandarine on Amazon offers its “Graffy Pop Mask” kit, which contains 24 pre-cut coloring masks. A block with many masks to color to free the imagination of the little ones, who can play with it as much as they want.

They are made of 250 Clairefontaine drawing paper and can be colored with markers, glitter, pencils, gouache and much more. They are PEFC certified, for sustainable forest management. Wide choice of themes: masks for boys and girls, Halloween, animals, Rio de Janeiro Carnival and Venice Carnival.

For Carnival, many beautiful masks to color with the children, for family fun.