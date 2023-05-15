Summer, before the longed-for holidays, is also the best time to choose one’s future. To help young people discover their professional passion and make an informed choice about their university career, the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome (Ucbm) is organizing the first Italian Summer School in Medicine and the new Summer School from 12 to 16 June dedicated to STEM disciplines (sciences, technologies, engineering with a focus on the biomedical sectors, intelligent systems, food and nutrition, sustainable development and OneHealth).

Thanks to a set of frontal teaching, experiential and laboratory activities, simulations of admission tests and orientation sessions for university study paths – explains the Campus – 150 third and fourth year high school students will be able, in a single week, explore some scientific fields through immersive activities; attend university lectures; discover the world of scientific research by experiencing the laboratories of the Campus Bio-Medico University; learn about the life of the students on the university campus; understand, through the tests, the areas for improvement of the preparation.

Not only. In addition to a taste of university life, participants in the Summer School of Medicine will also be able to simulate the admission tests valid for enrollment in the three degree courses available at UCBM (Medicine and Surgery and the two courses in English of ‘Medicine and Surgery’ and ‘MedTech’, which also allows the double degree in Medicine and Surgery and Biomedical Engineering) and get in touch with the methodologies and training courses of Cordua Srl, for the preparation for the entrance tests to Medicine.

For students in the penultimate year of high school, the Stem Summer School offers the opportunity to sit, in advance, the test valid for early admission to the three first-level degree courses in Industrial Engineering, Food and Nutrition Sciences and in Biomedical Engineering, which open the doors to the five active master’s degrees in Ucbm (https://www.unicampus.it/it/info/corsi-laurea-magistrale) in Biomedical Engineering, Intelligent Systems Engineering, Chemical Engineering for sustainable development, food science and human nutrition, food science and technology and supply chain management. Students in the third to last year of high school – informs the Campus – will instead be able to simulate the admission tests by becoming aware of the areas for improvement of their preparation.

All members will be offered personalized advice and orientation support, as well as the assistance of internal tutors chosen and selected by Ucbm. And during the week, lessons in Economics and Law will also be held by the professors of the Luiss University, to also orientate themselves on the further educational offer of this Roman university.

During this week, young people will spend their days interacting with teachers and researchers from the University and the University Hospital Foundation, in the pristine environment of the Decima Malafede Nature Reserve, where greenery naturally gives harmony and well-being. In the evening, for those registered with the residential formula, there will be space for moments of aggregation and relaxation organized by the University.

CEO Rossi to young people, ‘take some time to imagine your future and invest in yourself by dreaming big’

“In recent days, with the Romecup2023 ‘Advancing Technology for Humanity’ event, thousands of students, attracted by the possibility of using robotics and artificial intelligence as tools for inductive orientation to the training courses of various national universities, have already populated the classrooms and laboratories of our university – says Eugenio Guglielmelli, rector of UCBM – Thanks to the UCBM Summer Schools this year we give continuity to our idea of ​​orientation – he underlines – by offering an appointment where the experiential approach and the possibility of immersing oneself in university life are the decisive keys to an informed and successful choice”.

“We believe that the most effective way for young people to make an informed choice about their future – adds Andrea Rossi, CEO and Dg Ucbm – is to immerse them in university and professional life, helping them to discover their passions. Each of our 14 degree courses it has elements of great stimulus and attraction, they must be experienced and grasped live to understand them – he remarks – This is also why we wanted to be the first in Italy to found a Summer School in Medicine and one in STEM. time to imagine your future and then invest in yourself to build it, dreaming big, because today you have professional opportunities of great value”.

Registration for the Summer Schools is open, for any information the address is https://summerschool.unicampus.it. On Saturday 27 May, from 3.00 pm, the Ucbm Open Day Summer School will be held on the Campus to discover the project and the offer of the Summer Schools. To participate, it is necessary to fill in the registration form at: https://summerschool.unicampus.it/#openday.