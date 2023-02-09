Tasting menus aren’t always pleasant, especially because you’re stuck with them – even if you already realize by course three that things aren’t going to get any better. But they are very nice for my fomo. À la carte menus always cost me a lot of time, energy and especially stress. I prefer not to see a menu at all, let the chef choose what he would like me to taste most (with the caveat that I like to eat organs). The worst thing you can do is show me the a la carte menu in addition to the menu. This inevitably leads to negotiations about additional courses in between. All very tiring… especially for the staff.

Over the years I’ve learned to deal with it better and better: the idea that sometimes I can’t eat everything. Breathe slowly through the discomfort. Tomorrow is another day. Being satisfied with what you have… 23… 24… 25… But every now and then I get caught up in it again: the stress of choice, which soon turns into pure panic – because let’s be honest: a luxury problem is still a problem.

I had the most recent seizure at Café Restobar Rosie in Utrecht. The menu there consists of an extensive drinks section (ranging from ham and oysters to sashimi and homemade oxtail bitterballen) and about fifteen dishes that I really want to order, one by one.

Culatello

Culatello is Italian for "little ass". It is part of the pig's hind leg, which is salted and aged like raw ham. The official culatello di Zibello can only come from the village of the same name near Parma and is traditionally dried in a pig's bladder on the winter wind along the river Po. It is one of the finest Italian hams with notes of hazelnuts and creamy blue cheese.

Without fooling around, apart from the choice stress: it is of course great to walk into a place where everything on the menu sings to you – that doesn’t happen often. Even rarer is that all those dishes on the plate are actually that good or even better than the image they evoked on paper. We struck gold this week: Rosie is a straight hit.

The dishes are robust, but behind the chunky appearance lies a controlled technique and a refined dosage. Take the veal ragout: the thickness of the sourdough toast is just right, the fresh white ragout not too greasy, not too much, nice thin slices of veal, not too small, crunchy and bitter lettuces on the side, finished with pointy, long tarragon leaves and on top two bite sized pieces of sweetbreads, with a perfect cuisson, served piping hot, straight from the pan. A fairly rustic dish, brilliantly executed down to the last detail.

The same goes for the tender slice of veal’s head terrine on a rich dollop of brain mayonnaise. It’s full and fat, but balanced by the strong bitterness of the acidic, large, crunchy chunks of radicchio and the almost fruity depth of that single, flawless, voluptuous fillet of anchovy on top. Because that is another strength of Rosie: the ingredients are clearly selected with love and care. From the creamy and delicately floral Irish Mór oysters to the exciting morcilla (Spanish blood sausage) and culatello (see inset) – all of them top notch.

Small gifts

The sparkling bacon dashi is also such a beautiful balancing act of base flavours: a classic bright umami taste – that elusive, vegetal seaweed-meatyness of seaweed – combined with a hint of smoked bacon, with thick, salty lardons inside, crispy batons tight- vegetable celery and sweet cockles as small gifts. The same goes for the bitter endive of the plancha, with a dyke of an aioli, savory pecorino and … wait for it… candied pecans! We didn’t see that one coming, but it’s a home run. Another surprising find: gremolata with horseradish, over monkfish and yellow beetroot in ‘shoyu bone-broth’ – Italy, Scandinavia and Japan strung together very elegantly.

The portions are certainly not silly either – it is, say, a whole lotta Rosie what you get. This makes Rosie very affordable. The most expensive dish on the menu – the domestic Barbary duck for 24 euros – comes ‘in three services [sic’. Eerst een overheerlijke confit-salade met zilte aardappels en aardappelschuim. Daarna het borstje, prachtig egaal rosé gebraden, met kleine stukjes uitgebakken vel met vet, als genotsdrolletjes eromheen. Afgesloten met een kleine stroke of genius in de smaakdriehoek sardines-eendenmaagjes-pistache, op bittere roodlof.

De chef van Rosie is Jac Rijks, die al lang meedraait in de Utrechtse scene, bekend van het klassiekere L’ami Jacques, waar hij op wit linnen eveneens kalfshersentjes en zwezerik, maar ook chique kreeft met een zeer fijne touch serveerde. Rosie is losser, rauwer, maar wel verzorgd en zelfs een beetje wulps. En dat past ’m. Jac staat hier te rocken.

De tent bruist ook aan de voorkant: de kundige bediening besteedt veel aandacht aan de muziek en sfeer. En schenkt met flair. Want ik heb het nog niet eens gehad over het aanbod aan zuurbieren of de verrassende Servische riesling die wordt opgevoed op cabernet sauvignon-vaten en daardoor heen en weer blijft pingelen tussen de karakteristieke opblaaskrokodil van de witte druif en het rode zomerfruit dat nog in het vat hing.

Het mag duidelijk zijn: Rosie is een beetje mijn droomvrouw. Er is alleen één groot pijnpunt in onze prille relatie: de halve avond lang ligt er op de platenspeler een lp met daarop ‘The Best of R.E.M.’ – sowieso een contradictio in terminis wat mij betreft. Maar liefde maakt blind – zelfs de kabbelende stroom aan galmend saaie drieakkoordenschema’s en de monotone, lijzige stem van Michael Stipe glijden deze avond van mij af, als water van een Barbarie-eendje.

En in mijn hoofd hoor ik de rauwe waarheid van Bon Scott: She ain’t exactly pretty, Ain’t exactly small… [but] you could say she’s got it all…

Cafe Restobar RosieUtrecht Price from 160 euros (2 persons) ●●●●●