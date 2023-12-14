Of Chiara Bidoli

A new project in support of the Functional Genomics Center for the diagnosis of Rare Genetic Diseases at the «Vittore Buzzi» Children's Hospital of Milan

The «Vittore Buzzi» project was inaugurated at the Children's Hospital of Milan «Gene Flash» in support of Functional Genomics Center for the diagnosis of Rare Genetic Diseases. To support the Buzzi Foundation in this new important milestone is Cariplo Foundation with the decisive contribution of 1 million euros which has made it possible to enrich the Functional Genomics Center with cutting-edge instruments that will allow the entire genome of children to be rapidly sequenced and the pathological variants responsible for diseases to be analysed.

It is estimated that in Italy there are around 2 million rare disease patientsof which 70% are children. «With the donation of F

«With the donation of Cariplo wave An ambitious project for the early diagnosis of pediatric Rare Diseases begins at the Buzzi Hospital which will allow us to complete, with genetic analysis, the process of Newborn Screening at the Hospital, already a collection point for the whole of Lombardy. In just one place you will be able to get everything from screening, to diagnosis, up to treatment and care. The project will allow a fundamental step forward to obtain the entire sequence of the child's genome and the analysis of the variants responsible for "his" specific disease. The fundamental point will be to be able to give a name to the pathology, but also to reduce diagnosis times and costs", he explains Cristina Cereda, director of Newborn Screening and Metabolic Diseases at Buzzi Hospital.

The commitment of the Cariplo Foundation «The future is determined from an early age. It applies to people born in difficult contexts, for whom poverty is often a destiny, and it applies to those who experience illnesses or health problems. In both cases, with timely interventions the adverse path can be counteracted. Buzzi hospital has always done a lot for children. Now he adds an important piece. Technology allows you to create in-depth analyzes also on rare diseases, which often no one takes care of, neither in the prevention nor in the treatment phase. The most fragile, the most isolated, those with fewer opportunities end up having even more difficulties. Buzzi puts families of children affected by rare diseases on the same level: our thanks go to them”, he comments Giovanni Azzone, president of the Cariplo Foundation.

What is newborn screening It is the largest program of neonatal prevention which allows, within a few hours of birth, to individuate

curable genetic pathologies (in Lombardy 53). Newborn screening is carried out by taking a few drops of blood from the heel of the newborn between 48 and 72 hours of life. The blood sample is then sent to a reference laboratory, where the concentration of substances (metabolites) in the blood is measured, the alteration of which indicates the presence of specific diseases. Today, thanks to the acquisition of new machineryyes, a cutting-edge technological platform for diagnosis and research has been established at Buzzi, which allows us not to move to other hospitals, but concentrate diagnosis and treatment in a single structure.

In fact, the platform will allow, in a short time, to obtain the entire sequence of the child's genome and the analysis of the pathological variants responsible for “his” specific disease. The advantages are many and will allow personalized and targeted treatments to be set up for each patient, representing an unprecedented turning point in the treatment of rare genetic diseases.

In particular, thanks to the new instruments, it will be possible:

• The completion of the diagnostic process of the Newborn Screening Program at the Buzzi Children's Hospital with molecular diagnosis, which will shorten diagnostic times

• Rapid genetic diagnosis for rare genetic diseases of childhood and pediatric age for one personalized medicine



•The increase in the possibility of paving the way for promising new molecular therapies



•The increase in knowledge about mechanisms of complex hereditary diseases.

