In Argentina, at Buenos Aires airport, a Boeing plane of the national airline Aerolíneas Argentinas moved several meters due to gusts of hurricane winds, several planes of the state-owned company were damaged. This was reported on December 17 by the news portal Rio Negro.

“The Aerolíneas Argentinas plane staggered and moved due to strong wind gusts exceeding 140 km/h. Having shifted several meters, the plane’s wing touched a nearby ramp,” the material notes.

That day, due to a strong storm that hit Argentina, several similar situations occurred at the capital's airport.

“A total of 16 flag airline aircraft are estimated to be out of service following the hurricane. More than 100 flights were canceled and rescheduled,” the portal reports.

Incidents were also recorded at other airports in the country.

“For example, in San Fernando, due to the wind, the plane completely flipped over. According to the National Weather Service (SMN), wind gusts at the San Fernando airport reached almost 130 km/h.

As a result of the hurricane that hit Argentina on December 17, other destruction, flooding, power outages, telecommunications were recorded, and transport links were paralyzed. In addition, the hurricane damaged the symbol of the city – the iron flower Floralis Genérica in United Nations Square. The 20 m high sculptural composition was partially destroyed: one of the six petals was damaged, dents formed on it, and it fell to the ground, and some facing blocks were demolished.

Due to the bad weather, residents of the Argentine capital and its suburbs found themselves in chaos-ridden streets littered with fallen trees, broken street lighting poles, downed wires, signs and awnings.

A day earlier, it was reported that in the Argentine city of Bahia Blanca, at least 13 people died due to the storm. The tragedy occurred during a skater exhibition at the Bahiense del Norte club, where the roof collapsed due to the elements.