A few years ago Bart Tegelbeckers, head of innovation at candle manufacturer Bolsius, was working on a new mixture for a candle. It had to be a “low-melting” candle: slang for a candle that melts relatively quickly, and therefore evenly. But when making the mix with stearin – a raw material for the product – an unexpected cloud arose. After all, fast melting also means: quickly evaporating. “Then the fire alarm went off.” Hup, the head office in Schijndel evicted, one hundred and twenty employees out.

Improved products that look good at first glance, but often aren’t.

It was not unsafe, Tegelbeckers emphasizes. But when tinkering with candles—a deep, deep chemical process, including white coats—sometimes something you don’t quite expect happens (the mix wasn’t used for a product in the end).

Tegelbeckers knows that the consumer will never realize how much work is involved with a candle. However much the candles in the store of a few euros are the result of decades of research and tinkering, to make the chemical reaction – because that is what a candle is in fact – as reliable, aesthetic, safe and sustainable as possible. And nowadays even: as fragrant as possible, and – yes, really – with as pleasant a sound as possible.

But they should know, those consumers. That employees in the lab meticulously keep track of how candles burn up: a candle is burning in a freezer this Tuesday morning at -5 degrees, to see how that works. Further on, candles are burning on a scale, to see if the burning cycle is regular. And then a few more cabins are set up further down a hall in the head office. Tegelbeckers sometimes asks office staff there to test scents: what does this candle smell like? To strong? Too weak?

Thirty resources

“In the past you only had the paraffin candle,” says Tegelbeckers, a cheerful chemical engineer who, at 34 years old, does not come across as the typical head of research at a large company. Paraffin is a petroleum product traditionally used to make candles. “We now use thirty raw materials.”

For an important part these are still various paraffins, but also all kinds of animal and vegetable fats such as stearin. They are laid out in different trays in the laboratory at the head office – apparently all the same transparent, liquid material, but the use of the different ingredients changes the properties of a candle.

Tegelbeckers: “A traditional paraffin candle slowly becomes flexible. You can first press it a little, then it becomes liquid.” How fast that happens depends on the recipe. “Some paraffins become liquid at 45 degrees, others at 50.” Stearins often keep the candle firm for longer.

That makes a big difference: a tea light can become liquid right away, because it is in a holder and does not make your table dirty. But an outdoor candle, for example, should have a slightly higher melting point, otherwise it will melt as soon as the sun shines on it.

A higher melting point only means that there is a greater chance that the edges will stay up when burning, because it doesn’t get hot enough at those edges – an uneven melting profile, which is considered less beautiful. “That’s always a trade-off.”

Photo Niels Blekemolen

Grip edges

Bolsius, founded in 1870 by Antonius Bolsius, has mastered many of these aspects to perfection. The group (1,500 employees worldwide, turnover about 200 million euros) is one of the largest ‘quality candle companies’ in the world. Owner has been the Kristen family since 1978, once they grew up with a candle factory in Boxmeer in Brabant.

Yet there is still more than enough for Tegelbeckers to work on in the lab in Schijndel. As far as Bolsius is concerned, candles should be able to do more than just burn beautifully and for a long time. Burning it all out, for example, without leftover wax and without waste, by putting them in a special kind of double-walled glass, a recent innovation that required a lot of thinking. Or stand safely, because the bottom has grip edges that fit well in a candlestick.

Or of course: smell good. According to Bolsius, the scented candle trend, originating in the United States, is gradually making its way to Europe these days. For Bolsius, traditionally focused on Europe, this is relatively new.

In fact, the process is not complicated: you can generate a scent by putting a few percent of a liquid fragrance mixture in the candle. The problem is that this again changes the fire behaviour. “If you add 8 percent of something that doesn’t actually burn, it has an influence.” The solution, for example, is to make the wick (the string) thicker: it absorbs more paraffin, keeping the flame at the right level.

But as far as Bolsius is concerned, it doesn’t stop at scent. The candle must grow into a product that touches as many senses as possible.

The department that manages the assortment came up with the idea at the research department. A campfire that crackles so nicely – can’t that also be done with a candle? It eventually led to a striking innovation in candle country: an outdoor candle with a wooden wick.

Tegelbeckers grabs one from a shelf. In the place where the cotton wick normally sits, there is now a small wooden rod that sticks up from the candle. “It was a very difficult product. Wood is a new material for us.” Then you start looking for a good species, but it had to be FSC wood (a sustainability mark). “That made the choice even more limited.” And the candle didn’t have to be too expensive either.

Finally, a species was found where the plan worked. A crackle candle is now available for seven euros. It was difficult because the flame that comes off the wood is very small. “Then we made the edge of the candle a bit higher, so that the flame does not blow out so quickly.”

Petroleum

The biggest challenge for Tegelbeckers in the coming years is to keep a candle the same on the outside, while everything changes inside. Bolsius prefers to use as little paraffin as possible. That is not the most climate-friendly material, given the petroleum that is needed to make it fat. Few people will know that Bolsius has its own storage depot with paraffin tanks next to the refinery in Moerdijk.

“We are now looking at: can we use more fats?” But it is difficult, because nothing is as suitable for a candle as paraffin. When using extra fats you run into all kinds of other things. “You really want to use animal fats as little as possible. So then you start looking at stearins and fats from plants.” Plus, a greasy candle does, indeed, get greasy — and that’s not nice to touch.

There are many challenges at the same time, and the solutions have yet to be invented in the coming years. Tegelbeckers, laughing: “That’s great for me.”