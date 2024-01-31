Funny, in the United Kingdom of all places, this Z4 gets an appropriate name: the Z4 'Handschalter', which means manual transmission in German. And in Germany? There it is called 'Edition Pure Impulse'. In the Netherlands it is called slightly differently, namely the BMW Z4 Pure Impulse Edition. The important news: the BMW Z4 finally gets a manual gearbox.

BMW has dug through the bin of M parts and managed to find a manual gearbox for the Z4. BMW also did some work on the chassis with custom-made auxiliary springs all around and a stronger clamp for the stabilizer bar on the front. The software of the electronic dampers, traction control and differential has been reset.

There are also 19- and 20-inch wheels that you can only get with the manual Z4, just like the green paint above. In the interior you will find numerous M emblems and lots of leather. The lever and the sleeve around the shifting mechanism are also apparently exclusive to this Z4.

Specifications of the BMW Z4 with manual gearbox

Exchanging the automatic for a manual gearbox only reduces the sprint speed by a fraction. The 0-100 time is now 4.6 seconds for the manual gearbox and 4.5 seconds for the automatic. The other specs remain the same: a 3.0-liter inline-six turbo engine still produces 340 hp and 500 Nm. The top speed remains 250 km/h.

BMW will start production in March this year. We don't know the Dutch price yet, but it is known that it costs an extra 6,000 euros in Germany. Here, the Z4 M40i with an automatic goes for at least 96,396 euros, so the price for the manual BMW Z4 will soon approach 100,000 euros, we suspect.