It is no secret that King Carlos III is a great fan of painting and art. So much so that at the beginning of 2022 he exhibited a sample of his paintings in London, with free admission for the public and with which he demonstrated his good hand with watercolors. You have to look back, specifically almost 70 years, to understand the meaning of the auction that he has prepared Hansons Auctioneers for this Friday, June 16: some drawings that the British monarch made when he was only five years old.

The collection that is put up for sale, and which is expected to reach a price of more than 12,000 euros, includes 10 designs of the then little prince of Wales. Nobody knew of their existence until now, when after more than 40 years they have been unearthed from a memory chest. In them you can see from children’s drawings of animals to dedications to his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Philip of Edinburgh.

The sketches titled as Mother and Dad they reflect the marriage with elegant clothes. The queen appears drawn with a striped dress, a tiara, earrings and her inseparable bag; the duke wears a suit and tie. Despite his young age, Carlos de Inglaterra already showed his fondness for painting. The exact date of the realization of some of these works is not known, but it is estimated that it was between 1953 and 1955. All these memories were accumulated over the years by the journalist and royal correspondent Henry Ramsay Maule between 1950 and 1970. He was a close friend of the royal photographer Marcus Adams and had a long working friendship with members of the British royal family. Such was this connection that the journalist received the approval of Buckingham Palace to write a biography of Prince Philip of Edinburgh: he managed to access confidential information and collect images and data, but he died in 1981 with the work not started. After his death, all this material was abandoned by his family, who recovered it more than four decades later.

Dedications of Carlos III to his father, Duke Felipe of Edinburgh. Emma Errington Hansons

King Carlos III not only drew his family, he also dedicated long afternoons of his childhood to portray to rabbits, squirrels and birds. One of the most special drawings in the collection is that of a delivery truck with a sign that indicates: “Happybright Mr Charles’s Shop”. Many of those sketches are dedicated to his father with notes on the back like: “Dear Dad, I look forward to seeing you on this ship” or “Dear Dad, with love from Charles.”

Such is his passion for watercolor painting that his works have been exhibited on numerous occasions. The first of these was at Windsor Castle in 1977, next to the works of Queen Victoria. Since then, it is estimated that he has earned more than two million pounds sterling (about €2.3 million) from the sales of copies of his watercolours, making him one of the UK’s best-selling living artists. United. Carlos III never sells the original paintings, since he prefers to treasure them in his family homes.

Drawing of Carlos III. Emma Errington Hansons

Charles Hanson, owner of the auction house, has defined the collection put up for auction as “extraordinary”. “These poignant childhood drawings and emotional photos remind us that far from the pomp and demands of serving the nation, our royalty treasures the ordinary, everyday moments of family life.”

Carlos from England painting in watercolor in the ski resort of Klosters (Switzerland), in 1994. Julian Parker (UK Press via Getty Images)

The extensive collection to be auctioned also includes private letters from the family (there is a letter from Elizabeth II addressed to her husband with an estimated value of 3,000 euros), Christmas cards, a menu from Buckingham Palace from 1937 and family pictures. These are rarely seen snapshots of the then prince with his sister, Princess Anne, fishing in Balmoral… They have also been posted images of the late queen for sale traveling in private transport or in family moments and even other sketches of the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II.