The Soundcore Anker Life Q30 wireless headphones headband, with multi-mode active noise cancellation, Bluetooth connection, fast charging, battery for up to 40 hours of playback and with soft pads are at AUCTION in Amazon Mexico where they have a list price of $2,199 pesos less a 41% DISCOUNT is left over $1,291.41 Mexican pesos. The promotional price applies for cash payment, but they can also be purchased in up to 24 months with a financing cost that will be detailed later as well as the characteristics of the headphones that are cheaper than Walmart.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, February 27, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.”

The Soundcore Anker Life Q30 wireless headphones Headband and multi-mode noise cancellation are for sale on the Walmart Mexico website at a price of $2,657 pesos with a payment method of up to 6 MSI. In Amazon Mexico the same model and brand of hearing aids have a list price of $2,199 pesos less a 41% DISCOUNT that leaves them in $1,291.04 Mexican pesos giving CLICK HERE. At Amazon, the promotional price applies for cash payment, although you also have the option of paying them in up to 24 monthly installments with interest for the financing cost. Therefore, the headphones are $1,365.96 pesos cheaper on Amazon than at Walmart.

Features of the Soundcore Anker Life Q30 over-ear headphones with 41% OFF on Amazon.

– Multimode active noise cancellation, filters up to 95% of low frequency sound.

– Custom equalization through application.

– Estimated playback time up to 40 hours (in noise cancellation mode), in standard mode the playback time is approximately 60 hours.

– Wireless headband.

– Connection via Bluetooth.

– Fast charge.

– Life Q30 40mm diaphragm soft ear pads, flexible silk, soft protein leather earphones.

– They reproduce treble up to 40 kHz.

– The headphone diaphragms rotate up to 15 degrees to fit the shape of your head and the headband is adjustable.





How much do the Soundcore Anker Life Q30 over-ear headphones cost on SALE on Amazon and payment methods?

The Soundcore Anker Life Q30 wireless over-ear headphoneswith Bluetooth connection, multi-mode noise cancellation, fast charging and long-lasting battery had a base price on Amazon Mexico of $2,199 pesos less the 41% DISCOUNT temporary that they have so their price remains at $1,291.04 Mexican pesos. The promotional cost of the item applies in cash payment, but there is a way to pay them in up to 24 interest-free monthly payments with an extra cost for financing that is detailed below.

If you want to buy the Soundcore Anker Life Q30 over-ear wireless headphones, give CLICK HERE.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $75.74* pesos $526.74 $1,817.78 18 months $93.60* $393.77 $1,684.81 12 months $131.04* $281.45 $1,572.49 9 months $167.54 $216.89 $1,507.93 6 months $241.64* $158.80 $1,449.84 3 months $464.34* $101.99 $1,393.03

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.