The Sony portable wireless speakermodel XE200 of the X series, with 16-hour battery life and fast charging, water and dust resistance, in Amazon Mexico It is at a 50% discount, that is, almost half the price, so its normal cost of $3,999 Mexican pesos drops to $1,999 Mexican pesos, in addition to paying from 3 to 24 months with financing cost. Next, we tell you the characteristics of this and what the payments would be like if you purchased it on credit.

It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, April 6, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.

In a price comparison with the Bodega Aurrera online store, this same speaker costs $3,349.00 Mexican pesos, so it is cheaper on Amazon Mexico.

Features of the Sony XE200 Series X Speaker

Up to 16 hours of battery life, plus fast charging

Line-shaped diffuser

IP67 waterproof, dustproof and shockproof

Lightweight design

Echo Canceling Technology

Easy to carry strap

Color blue

How to pay monthly without interest in Amazon Mexico?

In the case of this product, the option that has credit from 3 to 24 with a financing cost, this allows you to purchase eligible products through a monthly payment plan with interest with a card that participates in the program, which you can check at the make your purchase. The Sony Speaker XE200 Series X costs $1,999.00 Mexican pesos. And with payment in months, we present the total depending on the period you select:

3 months: $2,156.92

6 months: $2,244.88

9 months: $2,334.83

12 months: $2,434.78

18 months: $2,608.70

24 months: $2,814.59

