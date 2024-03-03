Amazon, the famous online store, has launched an offer that you cannot miss. It's about the screen Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV 70 inch now available for only $15,099.

This new offer represents a significant savings compared to the price offered by stores like Walmart on the same product, where it usually has a price of around $16,000 pesos or more.

The screen model on offer corresponds to the Samsung Smart TV LED CU7000 series CU700, Known for its impressive features and cutting-edge technologies. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV offers a captivating viewing experience backed by Samsung Contrast Enhancer image processing technology and a Mega Contrast dynamic contrast ratio. The powerful Crystal 4K processor, which ensures that any multimedia content is enjoyed as if it had 4K resolution.

Its design in an elegant black color with a frameless bezel makes it perfect to integrate into any space, providing not only sharp and detailed image quality, but also smart features that improve the user experience. These include automatic shutdown, high dynamic range (HDR) for more vibrant and realistic images, channel searching, web browsing and accessing Internet content.

Additionally, it includes advanced features such as Q-Symphony to sync TV sound with compatible sound barsBluetooth 5.2 and digital optical output. This model also uses the Tizen operating system and incorporates brand-specific technologies, such as Motion Xcelerator for a smoother gaming experience and power saving mode to reduce power consumption.

The 70-inch Samsung Crystal UHD 4K display It is not only an entertainment center but also offers smart functionalities through SmartHub, allowing users to access and manage various features and applications, including popular streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. In addition, it has Gaming Hub, an online platform that allows you to enjoy different titles without the need for a video game console.

As additional aspects, Samsung Smart TV has versatile connectivity with multiple HDMI (3), USB (1), Ethernet LAN (RJ-45) (1) and Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) ports for a wireless internet connection. No problem.