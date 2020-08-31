Paulo Futre has told an anecdote from when he was athletic director of Atlético de Madrid and they tried to sign Rivaldo, who has just been released in Barcelona. He has compared this operation with the current Benfica and Cavani.

“When I was athletic director of Atlético de Madrid, in the year we managed to get to the First Division, we were involved in a judicial maneuver and we didn’t even have money for a coffee. Many times, to achieve a signing we had to invent financial maneuvers to convince them. In that summer of 2022, Rivaldo rescinded the contract with Barcelona and was released. I got his number through Sampaio and called him. Even today I remember my conversation with Rivaldo and he said something like this: “Beast, Madrid is a fantastic city, you will fall in love as I fell in love. You will also be a god for the best fans in the world, such as the colchoneros, and you will be trained by one of the best coaches, such as the wise Luis Aragonés. He only small problem is that we can only pay you your salary in six years and the other sharks pay you in three. In three years you can go wherever you want and Atlético will continue to pay … “, I told him,” has counted Futre in Record.

“Despite having little hope, I thought that Rivaldo was going to give a negative answer quickly, but he didn’t. He thought for a few seconds and told me that he would like me to have a meeting with his agent. Days later, I met with his manager in a hotel in Barcelona and I have never seen so many top-level sports directors in the same hotel, but I had the privilege of being the first to have the meeting. For several days, despite knowing it was almost a miracle, there was always faith within me, but the agent called me to tell me that Rivaldo had chosen AC Milan, thanking him for the offer he had made. I say this, because when you talk about the best players in the world you never waste time. Proving does not cost, as Benfica did in the case of Cavani, who is still one of the best forwards in the world. But absolutely sure that the club always had other objectives in case the deal failed, “he said.