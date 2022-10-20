And this is the message of scientists who have studied how the food choices we make affect our longevity and the risk of disease, according to the American newspaper “Washington Post.”

They said that they found that humans can achieve significant health benefits at any age, by simply moving away from ultra-processed foods loaded with unsuitable amounts of sugar, salt and other additives, and replacing them with nutritionally beneficial foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, fish, lentils and beans. .

However, according to them, the earlier the better. For example, following a healthy diet in youth leads to greater gains in life expectancy.

Even in middle age or later, this step can add years to a person’s life.

What is promising in the study, especially for those who are not very determined, is that simple changes to the diet lead to positive results, such as adding a handful of nuts to daily meals and reducing the intake of processed meat.

The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine, in which scientists followed 74,000 cases, aged 30-75 years, for two decades.

During this long period, the scientists analyzed the diet of the sample members and the lifestyles adopted by them, and followed the changes that occur in the foods they eat.

They used several systems to assess the quality of the study participants’ diet, including the Healthy Eating Alternative Index.

The more healthy foods participants relied on and the less junk food they relied on, the higher their diet score would be.

The researchers found that people who maintained high scores on the assessment indicators were 14 percent less likely to die of any cause during the study period, compared to people who maintained a poor diet.