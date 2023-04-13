It goes with baby steps, but sporting Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht seems to be improving again. It eliminated Spanish Villarreal on its way to the quarterfinals in the Conference League, and won three times in a row in its own competition, before drawing against Westerlo last weekend. As a result, Anderlecht, ninth in the ranking, is not yet sure of participation in the so-called play-off II for European football, two rounds before the end.

A Danish duo has been in charge of sports for several months: Jesper Fredberg is the CEO of sports, or sports director. The barely 41-year-old Dane came over from the modest Viborg FF. His extension on the field is coach Brian Riemer (44), who promoted to the Premier League as an assistant with the English Brentford.

Riemer is already the third coach of Anderlecht this season, after Felice Mazzù and the Dutchman Robin Veldman, who took over as interim and is now an assistant to Riemer. These are modest trainer names that the Anderlecht supporters have to get used to, especially after the farewell of club icon Vincent Kompany at the end of last season. And even though the former defender was not undisputed, many a fan now looks with gritted teeth but admiringly how he does put the football lessons of his teacher Josep Guardiola into practice with Burnley in the English Championship. Burnley was already certain of promotion after 39 of 46 rounds, making it the fastest promotion candidate since the introduction of the Premier League.

The return of Kompany, in May 2019, made the Brussels fans dream of success again after two weak seasons. Kompany came on as a player-coach, but due to persistent injuries he became a full-time coach in his first season. In his first season, which was canceled prematurely due to the corona pandemic, Kompany ended up in eighth place, the worst result ever for the Purple & White in the post-war period. Such a result would have killed any other trainer in Brussels, but Kompany was given the benefit of the doubt for several reasons. He was a child of the house, still loved by the fans, he gave confidence to young players from the academy and the board realized that a successor might not fare much better. Because a lot of money to attract a renowned coach or better players, there was no longer to be found in the club greenhouse.

From bad to worse

The arrival of Kompany was a promotional stunt by then chairman Marc Coucke, the flamboyant entrepreneur who bought Anderlecht in 2017 from the Vanden Stock family. Coucke, who was still the owner and chairman of KV Oostende at the time of the takeover, trumped some well-known rivals with his bid: the Russian Olisher Usmanov (then owner of Arsenal) and a consortium with media entrepreneur Wouter Vandenhaute and construction entrepreneur Paul Gheysens. The latter went to Royal Antwerp FC with his money, where he brought in Marc Overmars and Mark van Bommel for the sporting leadership, but Vandenhaute remained in the background. In January 2020, when football under Kompany showed no improvement, Coucke brought in Vandenhaute as an external advisor, and a few months later, the man who also owns Flanders Classic (the organization behind, among other things, the Ronde van Vlaanderen cycling race) became chairman , succeeding Coucke.

“Since then, the soul of Anderlecht has completely disappeared from the club. Things did not go very well under Coucke, Vandenhaute has not been able to put a stop to the degeneration”, says Rudolf Hecke, musician, writer, and since 1975 a well-known supporter of Anderlecht. Hecke wrote a book about people who do their job with passion, and Michel Verschueren, the former manager who brought Anderlecht European triumphs, played a nice role in it. “That man lived with heart and soul for the club. He was controversial, not averse to a trick here and there, but you knew what you had in him. Since the takeover, the club has been run by people who consider themselves important, and in my opinion think that a football club is an ordinary company. Anderlecht is managed too rigidly and too hierarchically. There is insufficient response to new developments. It’s amazing how quickly all that has changed.”

The analysis that things have gone from bad to worse with Anderlecht since the arrival of Coucke is shared by Jan Hauspie, a football journalist who has been with Anderlecht for several decades. After a 3-1 defeat at home against city rivals Union in January this year, Hauspie decided to dive deeper into the matter. The result was a long story in the weekly magazine Humo, in which, based on dozens of (often anonymous) testimonies, a shocking picture is sketched of the administrative culture within Anderlecht. The authoritarian Vandenhaute and his right-hand man, the then CEO Peter Verbeke, are particularly hard hit. At management level, it was a coming and going, as a result of which a lot of money disappeared from the club, including panic transfers and generous severance payments.

“At a certain point it was also completely unclear who was in charge in terms of sport. That is disastrous for a club”, explains Hauspie. “Add to that an atmosphere in which many people do not feel happy and there is a lot of suspicion, and then you get a malaise like now.” Vandenhaute had already stepped aside after supporters’ protests and is now “non-executive” chairman, Verbeke was fired and succeeded by Fredberg. But who is the real boss at Anderlecht remains unclear.

The basis for Anderlecht’s (financial) success has long been a combination of European football and a sophisticated transfer policy, in which outgoing transfers provide sufficient income. Those two sources are gone. With Coucke, Anderlecht has a wealthy owner, but he is reluctant to pump any extra money into the club. In recent years he has mainly been busy filling wells. “Puts that he himself caused through injudicious management, by attracting the wrong people and many bad, expensive transfers,” says Hauspie. “Coucke sometimes hides behind corpses that have fallen out of the closet after the takeover, but there are hardly any.” The figures prove Hauspie right: In the past five seasons, Anderlecht booked a joint operational loss of almost 100 million euros under Coucke, losses that were partly compensated by Coucke.

The Danish coach of Anderlecht Brian Riemer in February during a European match.

Photo Stephanie Lecocq/EPA



25,001 euros fine

Hauspie’s article caused quite a stir. He was praised by some fans for finally daring to write down what had long been an open secret to them. Vandenhaute and Coucke were forced to give extra explanations on supporters evenings, but according to fan Hecke that was a measure of nothing. “It is still unclear on all fronts.”

The story also gets a tail for Hauspie himself: he is personally summoned to court, the club demands compensation of 25,001 euros for reputation and image damage. According to the journalists’ association, a reprehensible attempt by the club to intimidate. Fans are also not entirely united with that action. A “fancy” club would never do such a thing, according to the makers of Cafe Constanta podcast entirely dedicated to Anderlecht.

The malaise in the boardroom naturally has repercussions on the field. Football has been very volatile for several seasons, and at times just below par. “Every team used to come to our stadium with fear. Those days are long gone,” Hecke admits. “In addition, when things go badly, the fans jeer at their own players. That has been really bad at certain times, including this season. I don’t think you help young players by whistling and calling them names. In the past you had a figure like Michel Verschueren who intervened, put things in order. It is no longer there.” Hauspie adds: “I also had my doubts about Kompany, but you have to admit that he got the most out of this group of players.”

And yet Hecke sees a cautious improvement. “The quality on the field is certainly not good enough yet, but I do see togetherness again, fighting spirit. The Danes certainly instilled that. Especially in the matches against better clubs, such as Villarreal, you see that the team can rise above itself. That makes me hopeful for the match against AZ.”