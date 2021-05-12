The head of the Ministry of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov said that the provision of all oil reserves with the existing production in Russia is 59 years, natural gas – 103 years. With this, he fueled interest in topics that have been actively discussed over the past year: the peak of oil and the volume of reserves that our country possesses.

The OPEC + agreement came into effect a year ago. Within its framework, the participants went for an unprecedented decrease in production – by 9.7 million barrels per day. Russia reduced production to 8.5 million barrels per day formally from 11 million, but in reality – from 10.3 million barrels per day.

Such a significant reduction has raised a lot of questions about whether Russian companies will be able to increase production again. They say that we have the wrong system and we don’t have the technology. But then came 2021, Russia increased production to 9.1 million barrels per day, then to 9.25 million.

Now the growth of domestic production is still constrained by quotas within the framework of OPEC +. According to the latest agreements, in May the Russian Federation can bring the average daily oil production up to 9.42 million barrels, in June – up to 9.457 million barrels and in July – up to almost 9.5 million barrels.

The OPEC + deal takes into account only oil production, while in our country black gold is traditionally considered together with gas condensate. Therefore, according to the Central Dispatch Office of the Fuel and Energy Complex (CDU TEK), in April the average daily production reached 10.46 million barrels, and in the first four months of 2021 – 10.26 million barrels. Of course, these figures are lower than for the same period last year, but this is due solely to the OPEC + deal. It is important that our country has demonstrated in practice the ability not only to quickly reduce production, but also to increase it.

In parallel with the discussion of the possibility of Russia to restore production, speculations about the peak of oil arose again. This concept itself should rather be attributed not to the ability of producers to extract, but to the level of demand and the willingness of the buyer to pay the indicated price. Although at the peak of the coronavirus crisis there were forecasts that low oil prices came in earnest and for a long time, practice has clearly shown the truth of the thesis that there is no cheap oil left in the world. To simplify the situation somewhat, each new barrel requires more and more investments. But how much global demand will grow, whether it will break the 2019 record is still a debatable question.

Perhaps the peak in demand has really passed. This statement raises reasonable doubts, but it makes sense to take it into account in the framework of government planning in order to avoid the dizziness of success. It is in this vein that one should understand the forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, released at the end of April, concerning the development of the Russian oil industry. According to the baseline scenario, in 2023–2024, production will reach 560 million tons (8 million tons less than in 2019).

In fact, this forecast is only a reflection of the target indicators prescribed in the Energy Strategy of the Russian Federation for the period up to 2035. It provides that in order to solve the tasks set for the oil industry, it is necessary to maintain the production of oil and gas condensate until 2024 at the level of 555-560 million tons. The Energy Strategy also gives rise to the Ministry of Energy’s forecast on the level of production until 2035 in the range of 490-555 million tons.

Actually, the Russian oil industry is not faced with the task of uncontrollably increasing production and defeating everyone on the world market. First of all, it must ensure a stable level of production. It is worth increasing it only under favorable market conditions. Also, the Russian industry should focus on meeting the demand in the domestic market. The growing efficiency of Russian refineries should be taken into account here.

Thus, the forecasts of the departments should be perceived not as disbelief in the recovery of demand for our oil and oil products, not as an official recognition of the passed peak of oil, but as targets to which the domestic fuel and energy complex should strive. At the same time, the industry does have objective difficulties: deteriorating production conditions, declining quality of reserves and often suboptimal tax regimes. And this is where stock estimates come in.

A slight excitement not only in Russia, but also in the Arab countries was caused by the recent statement of the head of Rosnedra Evgeny Kiselev that the recoverable oil reserves in the Russian Federation at the current level of technology development will be enough for 58 years, and profitable – only 19. And now he has joined his colleague and the head of the Ministry of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov, who announced the period for which Russia will have enough oil reserves at the current level of production – 59 years.

But you should neither rejoice, nor panic. The designated dates are a convention. Moreover, the main emphasis in the statement of the head of the Ministry of Natural Resources was placed on the ongoing geological exploration and the development of advanced technologies. The fact is that not all of the oil resources of our country have been explored so far. Yes, and the task of scouting at once and everything is not set, since geological exploration is a costly event that should be carried out taking into account a certain time horizon and a certain level of reserves replenishment.

In Russia, since the 2000s, the annual replenishment of reserves in the oil and gas industry has usually slightly exceeded 100%. In addition, while the oil riches of the Bazhenov formation are not yet involved in production, the Arctic shelf is extremely poorly explored, the Achimov horizons are just being drawn into production, and a lot of work remains to be done in the area of ​​hard-to-recover reserves. It should be borne in mind that profitability largely depends on the level of prices for raw materials. Some oil can be produced at $ 10 per barrel, and some not worth at $ 80.

In addition to developing our own mining technologies, an important task is the ongoing adjustment of the tax system. It must take into account the deteriorating quality of inventory and the increasingly difficult working conditions. In other words, capital costs will inevitably rise, and companies must be allowed to keep operating costs at the same level.

Yes, the question of the level of world oil demand remains open. A note of doubt brings in the plans of major players to develop a carbohydrate-free energy industry. But the development strategy of the Russian fuel and energy complex is essentially based on a rather tough scenario in which renewable energy sources, electric vehicles and hydrogen will have a noticeable impact on oil and gas. Therefore, now not only the depth of refining at refineries is increasing, but also plans are being implemented to develop oil and gas chemical production – a high-tech and high-margin business, which will be necessary in any case. Even in the most carbohydrate-free future. And the raw materials for this business will be further explored and mined.

