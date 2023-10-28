Although Elon Musk announced that he will provide the sector with Internet services, there are obstacles to entering the service.

“Starlink” is a global satellite-based Internet system founded by SpaceX, which is owned by American billionaire Elon Musk.

The company built this system over the years, with the aim of providing Internet access to underserved areas of the world.

On Friday, local sources and telecommunications companies in Gaza reported that there had been a complete outage of the optical fibers feeding the Internet in the Strip, indicating that the Israeli army had deliberately cut off the Internet lines and jammed them in conjunction with its new attacks.

Palestine TV wrote in a tweet on the “X” website (formerly Twitter) that the Gaza Strip is now witnessing the heaviest bombing by land, sea and air since the beginning of the war.

How does Star Link work?

“Starlink” is a satellite base that broadcasts the Internet. It is self-directed and has devices that emit wifi signals.

Once you download the network application and set up your device as required, you can immediately connect to the Internet.

The satellites are installed at an altitude of 550 kilometers from the Earth and the company controls 4,000 small satellites.

These small satellites improve Internet speeds and make it reach speeds of up to 220 megabytes per second.

It was specially prepared to provide the service to disaster-stricken areas and war zones, and Ukraine benefited from this service during its ongoing war with Russia. Only 40 countries are allowed to use this service, not including Palestine or Israel.

Starlink opportunities in Gaza

Regarding the reasons for the lack of this “Starlink” in Palestine, and whether it can now be provided to the Gaza Strip, information technology expert, Abdel Rahman Daoud, told the “Sky News Arabia” website that the company could, if it wanted, move the satellites towards Gaza to provide it with the Internet. However, there are technical problems, including:

This service depends on installing satellites and moving them in a fixed orbit towards the area to be provided with the Internet.

It also requires the presence of satellite dishes in the area of ​​a certain size and shape to receive signals and distribute them to devices that receive the service, and these are not available now.

Another problem is that the conditions of complete communications blackout, weak electricity, and lack of Internet will make it difficult for users to download applications for the service, especially since Apple and Google have suspended some services inside Palestine and Israel at the request of Tel Aviv.

Entering this service required some preparations for which the people of Gaza were not prepared; Therefore, it is difficult for them to fully benefit from this service if it is allowed to be passed on to them.

American intervention

When Elon Musk agreed to supply Ukraine with the Starlink service, he asked the US Department of Defense, the Pentagon, to fund it with $100 million. Could the Pentagon do it again for the benefit of Palestine?

Palestinian political analyst, Nadhar Jabr, responds to Sky News Arabia by saying: “Of course, America will completely reject this idea. Is it reasonable to provide Gaza with the Internet that Israel has cut off? This service is provided to friends only.”

In addition, “the infrastructure and capabilities in the sector are not ready to receive them now, and most of the phones here are primitive, or have an old Android system, and it may be difficult to receive signals from these satellites on phones.”