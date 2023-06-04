According to the British newspaper “The Independent”, the upcoming headphones will be the first new platform for “Apple” in nearly a decade, and may cause a significant shift in the technology market.
The technology leader is heading to unveil the headphones at an international conference for web developers, Monday, while rumors speak of a possible price of about $ 3,000.
Perhaps the exorbitant price is mainly due to the presence of accurate and advanced components that have gone into the manufacture of headphones, which will be the most advanced in the market without dispute.
Accordingly, “Apple” will not bet on achieving very large sales of these headphones, because it will be the preserve of a segment of customers that can pay very generously.
The offering date
The headphones will be revealed, most likely, on Monday, but that will only serve as an announcement, in front of the date for the start of marketing, it will often be far away.
Some reports have talked about the possibility of these headphones being ready by March 2024, or they may be on the market in October and November of this year.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is known for announcing products and soon they are ready according to a precise schedule.
Speaker advantages
- The headphones will focus on providing a unique user experience, which means advantages that are not available in the devices currently available in the market.
- It is expected that the headphones will come with very accurate displays, so that their brightness may reach 5,000 nits.
- In addition, the two “OLED” screens in the two headphones will have a resolution of 8k, which will allow for a quick response.
- These headphones will be charged through a device that is no less sophisticated, and will have two chips that ensure that they remain able to work on their own, without being accompanied by another device.
- In terms of design, it is expected to be similar to the “AirPods Max” headphones accompanied by the “Apple” watch, while it will be made of aluminum, but with a wet texture, so that the two devices can be worn comfortably.
- The headphones will be equipped with accurate sensors so that they will be able to know what the user is doing.
- The headphones will use 3D sensors to know where the user’s hands are or any other object, and may be able to learn many things about the person wearing them.
