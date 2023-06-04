According to the British newspaper “The Independent”, the upcoming headphones will be the first new platform for “Apple” in nearly a decade, and may cause a significant shift in the technology market.

The technology leader is heading to unveil the headphones at an international conference for web developers, Monday, while rumors speak of a possible price of about $ 3,000.

Perhaps the exorbitant price is mainly due to the presence of accurate and advanced components that have gone into the manufacture of headphones, which will be the most advanced in the market without dispute.

Accordingly, “Apple” will not bet on achieving very large sales of these headphones, because it will be the preserve of a segment of customers that can pay very generously.

The offering date

The headphones will be revealed, most likely, on Monday, but that will only serve as an announcement, in front of the date for the start of marketing, it will often be far away.

Some reports have talked about the possibility of these headphones being ready by March 2024, or they may be on the market in October and November of this year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is known for announcing products and soon they are ready according to a precise schedule.

Speaker advantages