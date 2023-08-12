During a political event held in the US state of Utah this Friday (11), US President Joe Biden shared his concerns about the economic challenges facing China right now, calling the country’s situation a “bomb clock”.

At the event, Biden stressed the importance of a “rational and non-detrimental relationship with China”, but expressed a pessimistic view on the future of the Chinese economy.

“China is a ticking time bomb […]. China is going through difficulties. Before, it was growing at a rate of 8% a year to maintain its growth, but now it’s close to just 2% a year.”

According to the World Bank, last year, when Covid Zero measures were still in place, China’s economy grew by only 3%. For this year, the Fitch agency projects growth of 5.6%. Both performances well below the rates above 8% that the country had before the arrival of the dictator Xi Jinping to power, ten years ago.

Biden had made other critical comments about China in June, when he referred to Xi Jinping as a “dictator”, drawing criticism from the Asian country.

This week, Biden signed an executive order banning new US investment in China in sensitive sectors like computer chip technology. China has come out against the decision of the American president, saying that it would use its right to “take countermeasures”.

The Chinese economy faces internal challenges such as an aging population, high youth unemployment and falling productivity. Analysts say the Asian country may be facing an era of much slower economic growth, with stagnant prices and wages.

Biden’s statements and measures come at a time of efforts to stabilize relations between the two countries, which began with the recent visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China. Relations between the world’s two largest economies have been described by Beijing as being at their lowest point since establishing formal diplomatic ties in 1979.