Vice President and Minister of Development, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), participated on the night of this Tuesday (14.Mar.2023) in the presentation ceremony of the document “Proposals and recommendations of the Commerce System for the development of the Country” by the president of the CNC (National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism), José Roberto Tadros.

During his speech, Alckmin said he was accompanied by his wife, Lu Alckmin, because she is “of the sector”. The vice president said that the second lady of the Republic already had a boutique in Pindamonhangaba (SP) when they were dating. “Then my friends joked: he has his eye on her boutique”he said in reference to the famous chorus of the song “Severina Xique Xique”, by Genival Lacerda.

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), also attended the event, which was held at the International Convention Center of Brazil, in Brasília.