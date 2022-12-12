Religious Bolsonarist asked for courage and intelligence so that the military does not salute a “naughty bandit”

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) received this Monday (Dec.12.2022) Father Genésio Lamounier Ramos for a meeting at the Alvorada Palace. Next to the Chief Executive, the Bolsonarist religious led a prayer in which he called the president “God’s gift” and asked “courage” and “intelligence” so that the military does not salute a “naughty bandit🇧🇷 Bolsonaro did not comment.

🇧🇷Bless, Lord, our Armed Forces, the absolute majority, the flag of Brazil, bless our soldiers, officers, squares, their families. Lord, give them courage and intelligence so that they never salute a naughty bandit.”, said Genesio.

Watch (29min42s):

The priest, who is a parish priest in Anápolis (GO), has been a supporter of the president since the 2018 election campaign.essence🇧🇷 In his speech, the priest did not directly mention the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), but criticized previous governments.

🇧🇷Thank you Lord for Deputy Bolsonaro, who spoke alone, like John the Baptist preaching in the desert. Thank you Lord because President Bolsonaro raised our flag high“, said.

Bolsonaro heard the prayer and accompanied the unveiling of the national flag from the pole without making any statements. He walked and waved in front of the reflecting pool of the Palácio da Alvorada. The Chief Executive hugged and took pictures with children.

Bolsonaro wore a white shirt and tie. He made the journey from the official residence to the reflecting pool on foot to meet a group of supporters who gathered in front of the official residence on Monday – the day Lula was awarded his diploma. Security was reinforced with the placement of more railings around the concentration of supporters.

Throughout the day, the group chanted slogans such as “stay Bolsonaro” and “supreme is the people”, in addition to criticism of Lula and journalists. An excerpt from the Independence Hymn was also repeated: “Or keep the homeland free, Or die for Brazil🇧🇷

Bolsonaro has not yet commented on Lula’s diplomacy, which formalized the PT as president and attested to his ability to take office.

Without mentioning the current head of the Executive, Lula criticized the attempt to question the smoothness of the electronic voting machines used in the elections and said that the measure was an attempt to “stifle the voice of the people🇧🇷

The petista also said that the electoral dispute was between “two visions of the world and of government🇧🇷